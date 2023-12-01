T1's succesful run at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 made it the organization in Worlds history with the most number of titles, four. The legendary mid laner and greatest of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok has been a part of the team's championship victories at all four Worlds. With this, T1 is also set to receive a fourth set of team-based skins since their last Worlds victory all the way back in 2016.

The players initially shortlisted a few champions that they would like to choose from as during the post-finals press conference. Recent news has confirmed the five champions, and the one that will receive a prestige skin as part of the T1 Worlds 2023 skin collection.

T1's 2023 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skinline will feature Jayce, Jinx, Ahri, and more

The five champions and the players that have chosen the skins can be found listed below:

Zeus - T1 Jayce + T1 Jayce Prestige Edition

Oner - T1 Lee Sin

Faker - T1 Ahri

Gumayusi - T1 Jinx

Keria - T1 Bard

Choi "Zeus" Woo-Je will be choosing Jayce as the champion that will receive a League of Legends Worlds 2023 T1 skin. Since Zeus also won the Finals MVP, a prestige edition of T1 Jayce will be up for grabs upon release. Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun's iconic Lee Sin pick is confirmed to be a part of the skin collection, and Oner wants his Lee Sin skin to be seen fighting the 2016 SKT Lee Sin variant during the recall animation.

Fans who have kept up with the scene will know that Faker always wanted Ahri to be the next skin that he would pick if he won a world championship. This will become a reality as the GOAT will be choosing the Nine-Tailed Fox to be a part of the T1 skin collection. Faker also mentioned that he would like to design the skin in a way that fans could enjoy it.

The bot lane duo of ADC Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong and support Ryu "Keria" Min-seok will be choosing Jinx and Bard to round out the T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skin collection. The former is one of Gumayusi's favorite champions, while Keria had phenomenal games with the latter throughout the tournament. It is to be noted that Keria initially wanted a Lux skin, but was denied the opportunity by Riot as he never played the champion during the event.

Fans can expect the T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skins to arrive on the live servers around June 2024. They should be priced at 1350 RP, while the T1 Jayce Prestige Edition will likely be locked behind the Battle Pass that will come with the skin collection's release.