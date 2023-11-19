T1 clinched the 2023 League of Legends World Championship after destroying Weibo Gaming 3-0 in the Grand Finals. The Korean team secured the Summoner's Cup on home soil in front of an electric crowd as the LPL's fourth seed never really showed up. With this victory, legendary mid-laner Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok becomes the winningest player in Worlds history with four titles.

Traditionally, Riot Games releases skins commemorating the performances of players who won the tournament. Historically, they have produced some of the best skins in the game, with 2018 World Champions Invictus Gaming having a wildly popular skinline. With T1's victory at Worlds 2023, the organization will have a fourth set of skins in 2024.

List of eligible T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skins

Expand Tweet

Here are the available champions that can receive a T1-themed League of Legends Worlds 2023 skin in honor of their success at the event:

T1 Zeus

Eligible champions: Aatrox, Gnar, Gragas, Gwen, Jayce, Rumble and Yone

T1 Oner

Eligible champions: Jarvan IV, Lee Sin, Maokai, Nocturne, Poppy and Sejuani

T1 Faker

Eligible champions: Ahri, Akali, Azir, Neeko and Orianna

T1 Gumayusi

Eligible champions: Ashe, Caitlyn, Draven, Kai'Sa, Kalista, Jhin, Jinx, Nilah, Senna, Varus and Xayah

T1 Keria

Eligible champions: Alistar, Ashe, Bard, Rakan, Renata Glasc, Senna and Tahm Kench

Expected T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skins

Expand Tweet

In the post-match press conference after winning League of Legends Worlds 2023, T1 players expressed their desired champion picks for their Worlds skins. Top laner Choi "Zeus" Woo-je will likely select Jayce or Yone. Zeus also won the Finals MVP, which means the champion he picks will receive a Prestige version of the skin, like Worlds 2022 MVP Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon's DRX Aatrox skin.

T1's jungler Moon "Oner" Hyeon-jun could pick Lee Sin as the champion to get a T1 skin. It is the Korean jungler's most iconic champion, and this will be the second time that Lee Sin receives a T1-based skin. The most anticipated opinion of many fans was that of Faker. However, the GOAT has not decided on a champion yet and commented that he would like to make a skin that players will enjoy.

Finally, the bot lane duo of Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok seem to have their choices set in stone. Gumayusi will likely choose Jinx as part of the T1 skinline, while Keria will mostly opt for Bard or Renata Glasc. All three champions mentioned have yet to receive a Worlds-themed skin.

Fans can expect the T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skins to be released around June 2024 if we go by the release date of DRX's skinline after their victory at Worlds 2022. This time, T1's skin collection will likely incorporate black, red, and gold colors, which would make for an exciting and legendary-looking set of champions.