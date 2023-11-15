Top 5 plays at League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far

T1 and Weibo Gaming emerged as the final two participants in League of Legends Worlds 2023 after the conclusion of the semifinals. Both teams have shown some extraordinary gameplay. The Grand Finals of the most prestigious LoL esports tournament is set to be one filled with hype and lots of storylines. However, the event has already seen some incredible moments courtesy of talented and world-class players spread across the best teams in the world.

Ahead of the Grand Finals, let us recap and take a look at some of the best plays at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Faker's Azir, Oner's Rell, and three more impressive plays at League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far

5) Zika makes the great escape

While LNG Esports had an unceremonious exit at League of Legends Worlds 2023, the team's top laner Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu had a memorable play during the Swiss Stage against KT Rolster. Zika, on his signature Jax pick, managed to make it out with a sliver of health despite three members of KT Rolster trying to kill him.

The impressive ward hops paired with the incredible dodge on Kim "Aiming" Ha-Ram's Jinx W made this a very exciting play to watch. LNG went on to win the series 2-1, with Zika playing a pivotal role in the victories.

4) Oner's Rell breaks upon the game

T1's jungler Moon "Oner" Hyeon-jun was the brunt of criticism for his poor performances in the Summer Split and had many doubters entering into League of Legends Worlds 2023. However, Oner has stepped up massively at the tournament with impressive games on champions such as Rell, Sejuani, and Jarvan IV.

The most eye-catching play that the Korean jungler made was against JD Gaming in Game 3 of the semifinal matchup. Oner managed to flash Lou "MISSING" Yun-Feng's Ashe ultimate and land a perfect Rell ultimate to catch the carries of JD Gaming before the rest of his team was able to follow up and take charge in a pivotal moment of the game.

3) Gumayusi crushes Ruler and 369

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong has slowly built up a reputation as one of the best ADCs in the world. He has been instrumental in T1's success at League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far. His unique picks, paired with hyper-aggressive early games and pristine teamfighting, have paid dividends for T1.

One play in particular was during the final game of the series between JD Gaming and T1. In a crucial team fight around the dragon, Gumayusi, on his Varus pick, managed to stand his ground and 1v2 JD Gaming's Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk and Bai "369" Jia-Hao.

The T1 ADC managed to dodge almost every empowered Zeri Q from Ruler and obliterated the JDG duo as T1 went on to win the series and advance to the Grand Finals.

2) Knight and Ruler annihilate KT Rolster

JD Gaming was unable to complete the Golden Road, but the LPL champions managed to showcase extraordinary League of Legends gameplay throughout the event, with every player having a highlight moment of their own. However, the dynamic duo of Zhuo "Knight" Ding and Ruler showed up big time in the team's quarterfinal series against KT Rolster.

KT Rolster's attempted take on the Baron was thwarted by Knight and Ruler as the former landed an impeccable Orianna ultimate, which allowed the latter to clean up the fight on his signature Kai'Sa pick. The reason this play was so exceptional was the fact that the duo single-handedly changed the course of the game and played beautifully around the lack of vision that KT had.

1) Faker enacts revenge six years in the making

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok had an incredible series against JD Gaming in T1's 3-1 triumph over the LPL titans. As Faker promised, the Koreans were able to stop the Golden Road thanks to all five players having brilliant moments, with Faker's Azir throughout the series being a highlight. His game-winning play in the third match of the series might be one of the greatest plays League of Legends has ever seen.

JD Gaming was coming in ready to make a big Baron powerplay. However, all of this was negated in an instance as Faker dove into the enemy backline, predicted Ruler's Flash, and landed a picture-perfect Azir ultimate to instantly delete the Varus. T1 quickly followed it up with a push through the midlane and moved onto the match point.

The history between these two players and the fact that it was Ruler's Varus that made the championship-winning play six years ago at the League of Legends Worlds 2017 finals by locking up Faker makes this play even more iconic as the latter was able to get his personal revenge.