League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals: Qualified teams, match schedule, and more

Four teams have advanced to the Semifinals in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Playoffs stage, while four more have been eliminated from the competition. The past four days saw some of the best LoL esports moments with intense matches, eye-catching highlights, and standout performances by some of the best players in the world.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Worlds 2023 Semifinals matchup, which will include the teams competing and the match schedule.

League of Legends Worlds 2023: All qualified teams for the Semifinals

Expand Tweet

The following teams will be a part of the Worlds 2023 Semifinals:

Bilibili Gaming

Weibo Gaming

JD Gaming

T1

Most notably, three out of the four LPL teams made it to the semifinals, while T1 is the only LCK team to advance past the quarterfinals. T1 are also the crowd favorite and the last hope for Korea at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals schedule

Expand Tweet

The following matches will be held in the semifinals of the Worlds 2023 Playoffs stage:

Day 1 - November 11, 2023 (Saturday)

Bilibili Gaming vs Weibo Gaming - 1 am PT/ 9 am CET/ 10am CEST / 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm KST

Day 2 - November 12, 2023 (Sunday)

JD Gaming vs T1 - 1 am PT/ 9 am CET/ 10am CEST / 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm KST

The first day will feature the LPL's second seed and fourth seed going head-to-head in a best-of-five series to determine the first Grand Finalist of Worlds 2023. Bilibili Gaming are undefeated against Weibo Gaming regionally throughout the year, but the latter has the best opportunity to rewrite history on the biggest international stage in LoL esports.

With players such as Weibo Gaming ADC Wang "Light" Guang-Yu and Bilibili Gaming's top laner Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin currently in stellar form, this matchup is guaranteed to be a fun watch.

The second matchup will be the highlight of the semifinals as the tournament favorites, JD Gaming, will play against the national heroes, T1. The latter is the last vestige of the LCK at Worlds 2023, and the star-studded roster led by the legend Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, will be looking to create magic once again in Busan.

JD Gaming are also on a warpath, and the MSI 2023 champions are two matches away from completing the Grand Slam, which no other team has done in the history of LoL esports.

Where to watch League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals

Fans across the world can watch Worlds 2023 via the official Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Other forms of watching the tournament include co-streams held by popular streamers such as Caedrel, IWDominate, and LS.