Faker picks Orianna, and not Ahri for his League of Legends 2023 Worlds skin

Many fans expected Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok to pick Ahri as his preferred skin choice after lifting his fourth League of Legends World Championship as part of the T1 organization. The legendary mid-laner, along with his young squad, managed to secure Worlds 2023 with a dominant and historic run. Reputable sources also circulated news that Faker's Ahri was pretty much confirmed to be a part of the T1 Worlds 2023 skin collection.

Faker has always been known for wanting an Ahri skin if he was to ever win another World Championship. However, in an incredible twist of events, he seems to have backtracked on this notion as revealed in his recent livestream.

An Orianna skin will be Faker's champion choice after winning League of Legends Worlds 2023

During a recent livestream, T1's mid laner, Faker, stated that he had chosen Orianna to receive the T1 League of Legends Worlds 2023 skin rather than Ahri, which many people expected him to. He said Orianna is a better choice when compared to the latter. This does make sense to a certain degree as Orianna is one of Faker's most iconic champions, along with his Ryze, Azir, and Zed.

However, Ahri was a champion he dominated with in Season 3 of League of Legends, which makes this choice quite interesting. Ahri is also a champion that would sell significantly more compared to Orianna due to the popularity that the former has garnered over the years via events such as K/DA, Star Guardian, and Spirit Blossom.

It should also be noted that Orianna already has a Worlds skin. This was courtesy of TPA's League of Legends Worlds 2012 success with the team's mid laner, Toyz, choosing the Lady of Clockwork as his preferred champion. Ahri does not have a League of Legends Worlds skin to date. However, she has way more skins compared to Orianna, which is probably one reason why Faker chose to pick the latter as his choice for the T1 Worlds 2023 skin collection.

The TPA Orianna skin is also severely outdated as the quality of Worlds skins have significantly improved over the years; some of the best skinlines include DRX 2022, iG 2018, and EDG 2021. The new T1 Orianna skin could prove to be phenomenal and stand out as one of her best skins in the game if executed well.

Ultimately, it is Faker's choice to choose the skin of his liking. Orianna is one of his most well-renowned champions and he has made some of the best plays in history with this champion. This makes it a great alternative choice to the Ahri skin.