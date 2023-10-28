G2 Esports will clash against Bilibili Gaming in the final matchup of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage. The undisputed best team from the LEC find themselves in the 2-2 bracket after suffering two consecutive losses, while the LPL's second seed has suffered an up-and-down showing at the tournament so far.

Both teams were regarded as early favorites for the playoff stage but can only progress in the event once the dust settles. Ahead of this extremely pivotal best-of-three series, let's assess some important analytics and players to predict the most probable winner.

G2 Esports vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Predictions

G2 Esports enjoyed a phenomenal start to their League of Legends Worlds 2023 campaign. However, the team's success was short-lived, as back-to-back losses against Gen.G and NRG have sent them to the last chance saloon, where they will have a final opportunity to reach the playoffs bracket.

The loss against the former was quite expected, but it was their defeat to the latter that shocked many due to the roster's uncharacteristically poor performance.

The LEC champions were utterly demolished, with players such as support Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle and mid laner Rasmus "Caps" Winther massively underperforming. It will be interesting to see how G2 Esports bounce back against an opponent capable of a much higher ceiling than NRG with less than 24 hours to prepare.

Bilibili Gaming are probably the strongest 2-2 team in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage. While their record might allude to poor performances, the teams they have lost to are arguably in the top five, such as JD Gaming and T1.

This is a reassuring sign for Bilibili Gaming as they have looked extremely impressive in their two victories. Their opening win against KT Rolster, another strong opponent, was a noteworthy achievement.

Bilibli Gaming have heaps of talent and mechanically gifted players across all roles, each having the potential to take over the game. Their strong teamfighting paired with unbridled aggression and ferocity, make them a terrifying opponent.

Bilibili Gaming are the expected favorites to close out this best-of-three series and advance to the playoffs bracket. The Chinese roster has shown substantially cleaner gameplay against teams below their level, which has been proven against G2 Esports at MSI 2023.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Bilibili Gaming previously faced off at League of Legends MSI 2023. The latter emerged victorious in this best-of-five series to eliminate the former from the tournament.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a 0-2 loss against LCS champions NRG. Similarly, Bilibili Gaming lost 0-2 to the LCK's second seed T1.

Worlds 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between G2 Esports and Bilibili Gaming:

PDT: 29 October, 3 am

CEST: 29 October, 12 pm

IST: 29 October, 3:30 pm

KST: 29 October, 7 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams of this highly anticipated game will also be available for viewing. Notable personalities broadcasting this fixture include Caedrel, Doublelift, and IWDominate.