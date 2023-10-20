G2 Esports vs Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is well underway, having already seen two days of competition. Fan favorites such as JD Gaming, Gen.G, and LNG Esports have all played admirably. On the other hand, certain teams — such as Team BDS, Dplus KIA, and Team Liquid — have been unable to find their footing at the event and are struggling.

Day 3 of the Swiss stage will see the first two teams qualify for the Playoffs stage, as JD Gaming takes on LNG Esports in a regional clash while G2 Esports faces Gen.G.

The latter series will be a rematch of their MSI 2023 meeting. Both Gen.G and G2 are looking significantly better compared to their form back then, and this upcoming contest should make for an exciting best-of-three series.

G2 Esports vs Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

G2 Esports are currently sitting comfortably in the 2-0 pool of the League of Legends Worlds 2023's Swiss stage. However, the two wins that they acquired to get here were anything but comfortable. The LEC champions had to show their grit and fight extremely hard to claim victories over Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming.

The game versus the latter, in particular, truly took G2 Esports to their limit as they had to claw their way back from a pretty big deficit.

After a pretty big throw at Baron Nashor, a couple of wombo-combos from mid-laner Caps and support Mikyx put G2 Esports right back into the game against LPL's fourth seed. A string of important teamfight victories culminated in a hard-fought victory for G2 against Weibo Gaming.

Gen.G have had a much smoother time at League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far. Both their wins against GAM Esports and T1 were acquired comfortably and saw them take absolute control by the time the mid game kicked in during both games.

Support Delight and mid laner Chovy have been exceptional for the squad so far, with the former really impressing a lot of people with his fantastic Alistar and Rakan performances.

Gen.G's macro and decisive teamfighting have been deadly to witness. Their knack for capitalizing on small mistakes quickly and ballooning the gold lead is matched by very few. Overall, the LCK's first seed is an extremely scary opponent for any team to play against and is rightfully regarded as one of the early favorites to win this tournament.

Ultimately, Gen.G are expected to close out this series and advance to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Playoffs stage. G2 Esports have shown incredible tenacity and clutching prowess but have been prone to committing a lot of egregious errors. This is something Gen.G will not let go of lightly when compared to teams like Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a victory over LPL's Weibo Gaming. Similarly, Gen.G were also able to win their matchup against regional rivals, T1.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Gen.G have previously played against each other twice at international League of Legends tournaments, with MSI 2023 being the latest. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 1-1.

Worlds 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Gen.G

Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon

Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong

Head Coach - Go "Score" Dong-bin

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup between G2 Esports and Gen.G are as follows:

PT : October 21, 3 am

: October 21, 3 am CET : October 21, 12 pm

: October 21, 12 pm IST: October 21, 3:30 pm

There are also specific co-streamers selected by Riot to cover this event. Some of the notable names include Caedrel, LS, and IWDominate. Fans can tune into their livestreams for a unique and more banter-filled viewing experience.

