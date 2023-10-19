G2 Esports vs Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is officially underway, with the first eight games delivering some incredible moments. Early tournament favorites such as JD Gaming, Gen.G, and LNG Esports stood tall. Other prominent results included North America's Cloud9 securing a victory over EMEA's MAD Lions and Bilibili Gaming vanquishing KT Rolster in a barnburner of a match to close out the opening day.

The second day of League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage will feature some pretty exciting matchups, including a clash between G2 Esports and Weibo Gaming. Both teams won their initial games and will be looking to advance into the 2-0 pool of the Swiss stage.

G2 Esports vs Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

G2 Esports are off to a strong start at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The LEC giants delivered a strong early game in their opening clash against Dplus KIA before facing a few stumbles in the mid-game. However, the team enjoyed success on the map with some excellent macro decisions. Furthermore, they adeptly exploited the enemy's mistakes to stage a comeback and close the game.

Jungler Yike was exceptional on his Maokai pick, while Hans-sama popped off on his iconic Draven pick. That said, G2 Esports must show more stability and authority in the middle portions to improve their chances of victory at the event.

Expand Tweet

Weibo Gaming have come into Worlds 2023 with a bang as they decimated LCS 2023 Summer Split champions NRG. The LPL's 4th seed ran the show from the start and gave no room for the North American champions to breathe and stage a resurgence.

Jungler Weiwei was the star of the matchup with his relentless aggression on his signature pick, Poppy. The Chinese jungler drove his team and set up the perfect early game for his mid laner Xiaohu and ADC Light.

Top laner TheShy also dominated his individual laning matchup on his iconic Rumble pick. Overall, Weibo Gaming are shaping up to be a scary opponent at the tournament. Despite their tendencies to relinquish leads, they are a tough obstacle to overcome.

Expand Tweet

Considering these assessments, Weibo Gaming are the expected favorites to win this matchup and advance into the 2-0 pool of the Swiss stage

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Weibo Gaming clashed thrice at the League of Legends Worlds 2020, where the latter competed under the banner of Suning. Their head-to-head record stands at 2-1 in favor of Weibo Gaming.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a victory against the LCK 4th seed Dplus KIA. Similarly, Weibo Gaming won their first game in dominant fashion against LCS 2023 Summer Split champions NRG.

Worlds 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Weibo Gaming

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Head Coach - Yang "Daeny" Dae-in

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup between G2 Esports and Weibo Gaming are as follows:

PT : October 19, 3 am

: October 19, 3 am CET : October 19, 12 pm

: October 19, 12 pm IST: October 19, 3:30 pm

Popular co-streams conducted by former pro players such as Caedrel, Doublelift, and Sneaky are also available for viewers.

Poll : Who will win this match? G2 Esports Weibo Gaming 3 votes