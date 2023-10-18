G2 Esports vs Dplus KIA League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is set to start on October 19, 2023, with LCK's T1 vs. LCS' Team Liquid. Seven more games will be played out throughout the day, featuring some highly exciting matchups that fans are eagerly anticipating. One of these games is LEC champions G2 Esports taking on LCK's fourth seed, Dplus KIA.

The former has had a fantastic year regionally and is looking to be the biggest hope for the west at Worlds 2023. Dplus KIA has seen a recent uptick in its performance over the last couple of matches. This could come in handy for the Korean squad at Worlds 2023.

G2 Esports vs Dplus KIA League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

G2 Esports boasts one of the strongest League of Legends rosters in the West. The European giants managed to clinch the LEC Spring and Summer Splits. The roster continued its winning ways domestically with a triumphant run at the LEC 2023 Season Finals.

G2 Esports have showcased great flexibility with regard to League of Legends' champion pool across all five roles, making them a hard team to prepare for. While the organization did not have the best showing at MSI 2023, their jungler Yike and toplaner Brokenblade displayed great performances. With support Mikyx in red hot form, G2 currently seems like the West's best for winning Worlds 2023.

Dplus KIA's trajectory in the 2023 League of Legends season has been topsy-turvy. They never managed to get past the first round of the Playoffs stage in both splits due to severe inconsistencies in gameplay and questionable macro decisions at times. Jungler Canyon displayed a solid performance at the Summer Split, but his team still could not find their footing in time to push past the 5th-6th spots.

The LCK 2023 Regional Finals allowed Dplus KIA to present themselves in peak form after a period of rejuvenation. Midlaner ShowMaker saw a monstrous run during the event and ensured this team a spot at Worlds 2023.

Dplus KIA have the edge going into this Korea vs EMEA matchup against G2 Esports. With ShowMaker looking to return to his peak form and Canyon being as reliable as ever, this squad has the star power to win this game.

However, G2 is not an opponent to be underestimated and can win this game if this team manages to come out of the gates swinging.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Dplus KIA share an interesting international rivalry. The two organizations have met at three different League of Legends World Championships. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 3-1 in favor of Dplus KIA.

Previous results

G2 Esports' most recent result was a 3-1 victory against Fnatic to win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals. Similarly, Dplus KIA was able to win their latest game with a 3-1 scoreline against Hanwha Life Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Regional Finals.

Worlds 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Dplus KIA

Top - Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Chang-dong Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Su ADC - Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Hyuk-kyu Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu

Hyeong-gyu Head Coach - Choi "Acorn" Cheon-ju

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between G2 Esports and Dplus KIA will take place on October 19, 2023, at 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST. Interested fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Co-streams broadcast by popular figures in the community such as Caedrel, Doublelift, and IWDominate are also available for fans seeking more banter and jokes in their Worlds 2023 viewing experience.

