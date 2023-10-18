Bilibili Gaming vs KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage will start on October 19, 2023. It will feature some of the best teams from regions such as China, Korea, EMEA, North America, and Vietnam. A total of 16 teams will participate for a chance to advance to the playoffs bracket, where only eight squads will be able to take part.

The competition in this phase of the tournament is expected to be intense, with plenty of exciting fixtures scheduled. Bilibili Gaming vs KT Rolster is one such matchup. The encounter between the LPL's second seed and the LCK's third seed will close out the first day of the Swiss stage.

Here is everything you need to know about this highly anticipated best-of-one matchup, including key insights and statistics.

Bilibili Gaming vs KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Predictions

Bilibili Gaming have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 League of Legends season. They rose to prominence during the playoffs stage of the Spring Split and cruised to a second-place finish.

However, the LPL team's domination would truly start at MSI 2023, where they excelled in terms of mechanics and macro decisions despite many of their players making their international debuts. They earned a second-place finish at the event, only losing out to JD Gaming, an opponent they have never been able to defeat.

Bilibili Gaming went on to secure a historic 17-1 Summer Split regular season before uncharacteristically collapsing in the playoffs. Despite this shortcoming, they are an opponent to be respected as they boast world-class players like top laner Bin and ADC Elk, who can single-handedly take over matcjes.

KT Rolster had a solid start to their 2023 League of Legends season. They had a solid presence in the top three of the LCK in the Spring Split but missed out on an MSI 2023 appearance. The Korean team would come back with a vengeance in the Summer Split as they finished the regular season with a 17-1 record, which consisted of an incredible 16-game win streak.

However, KT Rolster once again collapsed in the playoffs stage and ended up placing third again behind Gen.G and T1. The team's tendency to underperform and failure to show up during high-pressure matchups are the biggest issues that they need to fix ahead of Worlds 2023.

The talent that this roster has is absolutely world-class. If the players can get past the mental block in high-pressure scenarios, KT Rolster can be a serious contender to win the entire event.

Ultimately, Bilibli Gaming are the favorites to win this LPL vs LCK matchup. The Chinese team's unmatched aggression, paired with their solid map rotations, should see them edge past KT Rolster.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and KT Rolster have not played against each other before at a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming's most recent result was a 1-3 loss against LNG Esports in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs.

KT Rolster's latest fixture saw them win 3-1 against Hanwha Life Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Regional Finals.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

KT Rolster

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

Woo-chan Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong

Bo-Seong ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kan "Hirai" Dong-hoon

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between Bilibili Gaming and KT Rolster will take place on October 19, 2023, at 5 am PDT / 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST. Interested fans can tune in to the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams by personalities like Caedrel, Broxah, Doublelift, and many more are available for viewers to catch all the action.

