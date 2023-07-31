Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports - League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs has just two fixtures remaining in store. Three teams are still alive in the competition. The winner of this event gets a direct pass to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 tournament as the number one seed from the LPL. The two sides closing out the lower bracket of the playoffs stage are Bilibili Gaming and LNG Esports.

Despite looking extremely strong, neither team has been able to beat JD Gaming, who await the winner in the grand finals. A win here for Bilibili Gaming would secure them a spot at Worlds 2023 as well.

Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports: Who will win this League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup?

LPL @lplenglish



Jump into the narratives, and watch the best of the best fight for the Silver Dragon Cup. The Last Straight to Worlds.Jump into the narratives, and watch the best of the best fight for the Silver Dragon Cup. pic.twitter.com/odrUVaO44h

Predictions

Bilibili Gaming dominated the regular season of the Summer Split. They ended the split with a historic 15-1 record, with their only loss coming against JD Gaming. The latter has been a thorn in Bilibili Gaming's side, going unbeaten against them in their seven fixtures in the 2023 League of Legends season.

However, they have proven exceptional at handling any opponent not named JD Gaming. The team always seems to be at its full potential against other sides and displays astounding League of Legends prowess, which includes a mix of raw talent and team fighting from players such as Bin and Elk, along with smart macro decisions.

LPL @lplenglish



His Xayah secures him the MVP with 17 kills and 89% KP. Elk's feathers saved BLG's game!His Xayah secures him the MVP with 17 kills and 89% KP. pic.twitter.com/FjOhCQkzTZ

LNG Esports are a methodical side in the LPL, refraining from the bloodthirsty approach adopted by some of the more aggressive teams. They have excellent macro spearheaded by the veteran Scout and a perfect mix of young talents such as Zika and Hang.

The team has shown their mettle in the Summer Split playoffs by pushing JD Gaming to their limits. The roster comfortably handled a disjointed Top Esports side by flexing their superior teamfighting and coordination.

LPL @lplenglish



His early plays made the difference for LNG and helps his team take home the series against TES! Zika's Renekton dominated his lane!His early plays made the difference for LNG and helps his team take home the series against TES! pic.twitter.com/I8eWBJnJ5e

Both teams are equally matched coming into this game. Bilibili Gaming have a great track record against everyone except JD Gaming. As such, they are expected to be the slight favorites to win this best-of-five series. However, LNG Esports have a real shot at causing an upset, as showcased by their great displays over the past few days. They are not a team to be underestimated.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and LNG Esports have faced each other quite a lot in previous seasons. In the 2023 League of Legends LPL season, their head-to-head record stands at an even 1-1.

Recent results

Bilibili Gaming's previous fixture in the LPL Summer Split playoffs was a rough 0-3 loss against JD Gaming. On the other hand, LNG Esports' last outing in the LPL Summer Split playoffs was a convincing 3-1 victory against Top Esports.

Expected rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Ming-Hang Coaches - Zeng "U" Long and Chang "Poppy" Po-Hao

LPL @lplenglish



He's POPPING OFF this game! Scout's Neeko needs to be studied 🧐He's POPPING OFF this game! pic.twitter.com/L9Vn2SYRdr

When and where to watch

LoL esports enthusiasts can watch the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs match between Bilibli Gaming and LNG Esports live on the official LPL Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, watch parties done by popular streamers are also available.

The match will kickoff on September 1, 2023, at 2 am PST/ 11 pm CEST / 2:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? Bilibili Gaming LNG Esports 0 votes