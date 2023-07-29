Bilibili Gaming vs JD Gaming - League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs is reaching its final stretch, with only three teams remaining in this competition. The next three games are extremely crucial in terms of staying in the title race as well as qualifying for League of Legends Worlds 2023. Two of the three teams still in LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs are Bilibili Gaming and JD Gaming.

Both these sides have been heads and shoulders above their competition for most of this season. Bilibili Gaming and JD Gaming will face each other on July 30, and the winner of this matchup will be guaranteed a spot in Worlds 2023.

Bilibili Gaming vs JD Gaming: Who will advance to the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals?

Prediction

Bilibili Gaming has been dominating the regular season like no League of Legends LPL team ever has. This roster put up an incredible 15-1 win-loss record, with their only defeat coming against JD Gaming. Every player in Bilibili had made the all-pro team thanks to exceptional displays of talent and teamwork.

Some of the most dangerous players on this roster include top laner Bin and the bot lane duo of Elk and ON. BLG are extremely keen on skill-checking their opponents while also having great macro. This makes them a very deadly team for any squad not named JD Gaming.

Despite Bilibili Gaming going 15-1 in the regular season, it is safe to say that their upcoming match's opponents are still the best in the world. The defending League of Legends MSI 2023 and LPL Spring Split champions are absolutely unstoppable when they are firing on all cylinders. They have also proven to be Bilibili Gaming's kryptonite this season.

JD Gaming's roster, at times, seems quite unfair as this superteam has little to no weaknesses. With exceptional macro gameplay and the best team fighting in the entire world, this side uses brute force to get victories and also has the ability to come back from dire scenarios. However, their jungler Kanavi is seeing a dip in performance, which might be a potential problem for the team.

JD Gaming are expected to win this matchup simply due to the head-to-head record advantage they have over Bilibili Gaming. However, with Kanavi's recent slump and XUN being very consistent as usual, this could be the perfect window for BLG to rewrite the narrative of this exciting LPL rivalry.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and JD Gaming have been the biggest rivalry in 2023's League of Legends season so far. They have met six times this season, with the latter winning all six matchups.

Recent results

Bilibili Gaming's latest result was a 3-1 victory against Top Esports

JD Gaming's latest result was a 3-2 victory against LNG Esports

Expected rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

JD Gaming

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Luo "Missing" Yun-Feng

Yun-Feng Head Coach - Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

When and where to watch

LoL esports enthusiasts can catch this League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup featuring Bilibili Gaming and JD Gaming live on the official LPL Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, watch parties organized by streamers such as Caedrel and IWDominate are also available options to enjoy the game.

The matchup will take place on July 30, 2023, at 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 pm CEST / 2:30 pm IST.

