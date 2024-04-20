League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Start date, schedule, and more

The League of Legends MSI (Mid-Season Invitational) 2024 is making its way to Chengdu, China, and will run from May 1 to May 19, 2024. A total of 12 teams will compete in a double-elimination format at this event. The competition will be divided into two parts, the Play-In stage and the Bracket stage.
Riot Games has revamped the format of MSI this year, and it will be interesting to see how teams adapt to it. This article will focus mainly on the first part of the double-elimination format, the Play-In stage.
League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage: Format, teams, and venue
Format
The Play-In stage will kick off on May 1 and run till May 5. Of the 12 teams, eight will participate in this phase. These eight squads will compete in best-of-three matches, with the winner going to the Upper Bracket and the losers in the lower bracket.
Each team should win two matches before losing two to move on to the next round. After all the matches in the Play-In stage, four teams will join the remaining four in the Bracket stage.
Teams
Currently, each team from the LLA, CBLOL, PCS, and VCS — along with second seeds from the LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS — will take part in the Play-In stage. The eight teams taking part in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage are listed below:
- Top Esports
- T1
- Fnatic
- FlyQuest
- PSG Talon
- GAM Esports
- Estral Esports
- LOUD
Venue
The League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage will take place at the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center in Chengdu, China.
League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage: Brackets and matchups
The draw for the Play-In stage was held on April 20. Eight teams were divided into four tiers, with each tier containing two teams. The tiers were determined based on their performance in the Spring Split 2024 playoffs. Here are the tiers and teams for the Play-In stage:
- Tier 1: T1, Top Esports
- Tier 2: Fnatic, FlyQuest
- Tier 3: PSG Talon, GAM Esports
- Tier 4: Estral Esports, LOUD
Furthermore, these teams were split into two brackets via a draw. Each of the two squads in each tier was kept in separate brackets for fair competition.
MSI 2024 Play-In stage schedule
Bracket A (May 1, 2024)
- FlyQuest vs PSG Talon: 1 am PT, 10 am CET, 1:30 pm IST, 4 pm Beijing Time, 5 pm KST
- T1 vs Estral Esports: 4 pm PT, 1 pm CET, 4:30 pm IST, 7 pm Beijing Time, 8 pm KST
Bracket B (May 2, 2024)
- Fnatic vs GAM Esports: 1 am PT, 10 am CET, 1:30 pm IST, 4 pm Beijing Time, 5 pm KST
- Top Esports vs LOUD: 4 pm PT, 1 pm CET, 4:30 pm IST, 7 pm Beijing Time, 8 pm KST
