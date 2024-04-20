The stage is set for the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024, as representatives from almost all regions around the globe locked in. With the new tournament format, the stakes are now higher than ever. A total of 12 teams are competing in the tournament which will take place in Chengdu, China from May 1 to May 19, 2024.

While familiar faces will grace the tournament, there will also be new contenders vying for victory. Notably, the reigning MSI champions, JDG, cannot defend their title as they were eliminated by Top Esports in the LPL Spring 2024 lower bracket finals. Nonetheless, the tournament is packed with powerhouse teams ready to dominate the Rift.

Here are our top picks for the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024.

Top 5 best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024

1) Gen.G (LCK)

Gen.G is LCK's top-seeded team heading to League of Legends MSI (Image via Activision)

The LCK giants are among the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024. Following a dominating Spring split performance, the team achieved a historic feat becoming the first-ever LCK team to win four domestic titles in a row.

Despite past struggles to replicate their domestic success on the international stage, Gen.G's exceptional macro play is poised to propel them to their first-ever MSI title. Headed by the super midlaner Chovy and their stellar young talent Peyz, this season's roster boasts a fresh lineup with the addition of LCK superstars Kiin, Lehends, and Canyon.

2) BLG (LPL)

BLG qualifies for MSI (Image via Bilibili Gaming)

BLG has emerged as a consistently strong team both in domestic and international tournaments since 2023. With a runner-up finish at last year's MSI and a 3rd/4th place finish at Worlds, the team has demonstrated its prowess on the global stage. While they have been overshadowed in the past by LPL giants JDG, this narrative has shifted in 2024 as they appear poised to surpass their former rivals.

BLG kept most of their core roster from last year with the addition of the knight, JDG's midlane superstar from 2023. Although JDG did not qualify for the upcoming tournament, knight has the chance to defend his title, albeit rallying under a different team. BLG won the LPL Spring 2024 and is heading in as one of the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024.

The team is composed of Bin, Xun, knight, Elk, and ON.

3) T1 (LCK)

T1 is LCK's second seed in MSI 2024 (Image via T1)

It's never a banger tournament without the defending world champions, T1. They secured a ticket to MSI 2024 by beating HLE in the LCK Spring Lower Bracket Finals and went on to face long-time domestic rival, Gen.G, narrowly losing in a five-game thriller series. Despite the loss, they showcased their insane team fighting skills and exceptional ability to play around Baron.

As the most successful team in League of Legends history, T1 never fails to show up on international stages. While they boast four World Championship trophies under their belt, their MSI accolades include only two titles—a gap they seek to close in this year's tournament. T1 is one of the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024 and a potential contender to win the event.

The team kept their former roster with Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria.

4) Top Esports (LPL)

TES in MSI 2024 (Image via Top Esports)

MSI 2024 marks Top Esports' debut appearance in the tournament. With star players like 369, Jackeylove, and Meiko on their roster, TES boasts a strong lineup heading into the tournament. 369, in particular, was part of the dominant JDG roster in 2023, narrowly missing out on the Golden Road when they were defeated by T1, the reigning world champions.

TES has been consistently a top contender in the LPL, eliminating both JDG and NIP in the LPL Spring Split 2024 Playoffs. With 369 on the roster, the talented toplaner has the opportunity to defend his MSI title, potentially facing off against his former teammate, knight. Although they lost the LPL Spring final, they are still one of the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024.

Top Esports is composed of 369, Tian, Creme, Jackeylove, and Meiko.

5) G2 (LEC)

G2 is heading to MSI as LEC's first seed (Image via G2)

G2 continues to run the LEC at the palm of their hands after clinching their 14th LEC title and qualifying for MSI 2024. This achievement marks their fifth straight international appearance. Despite the perceived gap between the LEC and LCK and LPL's current caliber, G2 serves as a bridge, showcasing Europe's competitiveness on the global stage.

G2 defeated Fnatic 3-1 in the LEC Playoffs to win the title, and now they are one of the best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024. Despite falling short in their bid for the Worlds Finals in 2023, G2 maintained their roster from last year, which includes BrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, and Mikyx.

This concludes our list of the 5 best teams in League of Legends MSI 2024.

