Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Upper Bracket Final of the League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will feature a Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming (BLG) matchup. This highly anticipated encounter is expected to be a treat for fans, as two of the biggest names in LoL esports will go head-to-head against each other.

The winner of this matchup will qualify for the Grand Final and book their spot at the MSI 2024. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket to face off against JD Gaming.

Ahead of the Top Esports vs BLG clash in the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs, let's jump into some of the teams' important statistics and recent results.

Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

Spring 2024 Playoffs schedule (Image via LPL)

Top Esports made some prominent roster changes before the LPL Spring 2024. With the signings of 369, Creme, and Meiko, the team has become the strongest in LoL esports currently.

If Top Esports wins the matchup versus Bilibili Gaming, it will qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2024.

In the previous Playoff Stage round, Top Esports completely obliterated JD Gaming with a 3-0 scoreline. The mid-jungle duo of Creme and Tian looked exceptional as they dominated team fights and won neutral objective controls. Furthermore, ADC JackeyLove looked phenomenal with his Varus picks in all three games.

Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, continued to dominate the LPL Spring 2024 after its near-perfect Group Stage run (15-1). With knight joining mid-lane duty, BLG's early game has improved a lot in contrast to last season.

BLG defeated the Ninjas in Pyjamas in the first Playoff Stage game with a 3-1 scoreline. Significantly, the bot-lane duo of Elk and ON were phenomenal during late-game team fights. BLG's macro adjustments were also on point throughout the series.

Although the matchup will be competitive, Top Esports is predicted to win the series 3-2.

Head-to-head

Top Esports and BLG played 14 games against each other. The former prevailed nine times, while the latter won five times.

Previous results

Top Esports defeated JD Gaming 3-0 in its previous series in the LPL Spring 2024 Playoff Stage.

On the other hand, Bilibili Gaming won 3-1 against Ninjas in Pyjamas in the same stage.

LPL Spring 2024 Split rosters

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Livestream details

The Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming matchup in the Spring 2024 Playoff Stage Upper Bracket Final will start at the following times:

PT : April 11, 3 am

: April 11, 3 am CET : April 11, 12 pm

: April 11, 12 pm IST : April 11, 3:30 pm

: April 11, 3:30 pm Beijing CST : April 11, 6 pm

: April 11, 6 pm KST: April 11, 7 pm

Fans can go to the following websites to catch the series live:

