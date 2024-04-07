JD Gaming vs Top Esports League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Round 4 of the League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is set to pit JD Gaming against Top Esports. Fans are quite excited for this highly-anticipated matchup as some legendary names are going head-to-head against each other. Notably, there are a total of five LoL Worlds winners in both squads.

The JD Gaming vs Top Esports matchup will be contested in a best-of-five format. The winner will proceed to the Upper Bracket Final to face Bilibili Gaming. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Losers' Bracket and face Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Ahead of the JD Gaming vs Top Esports clash in the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs, let's explore both teams' recent results and statistics.

JD Gaming vs Top Esports League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

LPL Spring Playoffs schedule (Image via LPL)

Following the loss at the LoL Worlds 2023 Semifinals, JD Gaming (JDG) made a few roster changes for the new season. In the LPL Spring 2024 Group Stage, the team finished third in the table. They only lost to three teams: Bilibili Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, and Weibo Gaming.

JDG was up against Weibo Gaming in the previous stage of the Playoffs. It was an elimination game, where the former completely outclassed the latter. JDG's top laner, Flandre, was the most impactful player in that series with his Jax, Rek'Sai, and Twisted Fate picks.

Top Esports, on the other hand, had one of its best LPL Group Stage performances in recent times. The team finished second in the Group Stage table. Notably, Top Esports' exceptional top laner, 369, left JDG to join the squad for the new season. Subsequently, the team significantly improved to become one of the best contenders at LPL Spring 2024.

As Top Esports secured its Round 4 spot after finishing second in the Group Stage, the clash against JDG will be its first match in the Playoff Stage. Although not an elimination clash, it will be interesting to witness if Top Esports can maintain its top-notch macro gameplay and team fights at this stage.

As for the prediction, Top Esports is expected to win the series 3-2.

Head-to-head

JDG and Top Esports played against each other 18 times. The former prevailed on 11 occasions, while the latter managed to grab 7 wins.

Previous results

JDG's last match was against Weibo Gaming in the Playoffs, where the team won the series 3-0.

On the other hand, Top Esports defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 2-0 scoreline in the Group Stage.

LPL Spring 2024 Split rosters

JD Gaming

Top : Flandre

: Flandre Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Yagao

: Yagao ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Missing

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

Where to watch JD Gaming vs Top Esports in the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs

The JD Gaming vs Top Esports matchup in the LPL Spring 2024 Playoff Stage lower bracket will start at the following times:

PT : April 7, 3 am

: April 7, 3 am CET : April 7, 12 pm

: April 7, 12 pm IST : April 7, 3:30 pm

: April 7, 3:30 pm Beijing CST : April 7, 6 pm

: April 7, 6 pm KST: April 7, 7 pm

Fans can visit the following sites to watch the series live:

Caedrel, a renowned Twitch streamer, will host the JD Gaming vs Top Esports watch party on his channel.

