7 best teams at the League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split

League of Legends LPL 2024 is set to start tomorrow, and fans can be super excited for a plethora of reasons. The changes to the map, along with the items, have created an interesting meta across different regions so far. It will be curious to see how the LPL starts the year and what unique strategies teams can cook up. LPL's return also means that some of the best teams in the world will be back on Summoner's Rift to showcase their world-class talent.

This article will review the seven best teams viewers can expect to perform quite well in the League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split.

JD Gaming, Bilibili Gaming, and 5 other strong teams in the League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split

1) Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming's Elk and XUN (Image via Riot Games)

Heading into the LPL 2024 season, Bilibili Gaming can be regarded as a top-three team. The Chinese organization has retained 4/5th of its 2023 roster, only replacing mid laner Zeng "Yagao" Qi with MSI 2023 winner Zhuo "knight" Ding. The team is heading into the Spring Split with a surge of momentum after winning the 2023 Demacia Cup.

Viewers can expect the unbridled and ruthless aggression from Bilibili Gaming once again in the 2024 LPL season. While the team never got to defeat JD Gaming last year, having knight on the roster now could be the final piece of the puzzle for Bilibili Gaming to secure its first domestic title in the LPL 2024 season.

2) LNG Esports

LNG Esports' Hang and GALA (Image via Riot Games)

LNG Esports made two changes to its roster before the LPL 2024 season. The addition of jungler Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han and support Ling "Mark" Xu should prove enough for LNG to hold on to its spot as a top-four team in the league. Weiwei, as the new jungler for this roster, should provide much-needed stability and support for mid laner Lee "Scout" Ye-chan and ADC Chen "GALA" Wei to hard carry games.

Mark's arrival to this roster is an interesting decision, considering the team already has Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang. However, having two supports compete for the starting spot can motivate Hang and Mark to perform better. The added synergy that GALA and Mark bring to the table from their days back in SinoDragon Gaming can be quite valuable as well.

3) JD Gaming

JD Gaming's MISSING and Ruler (Image via Riot Games)

JD Gaming has definitely downgraded its roster heading into the new season, and it will be quite hard for this new team to recapture the success that the organization enjoyed in 2023. However, JD Gaming still boasts a pretty strong roster spearheaded by the returning mid laner Yagao. They retained jungler Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok, ADC Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk, and support Lou "MISSING" Yun-Feng, all of whom continue to contribute to the team's success.

These four players should be more than enough for JD Gaming to solidify its spot in the LPL 2024 season's top 5. The debut of rookie top laner Xu "sheer" Wen-Jie will be one to watch out for and can heavily determine JD Gaming's success this year. Assisted by veteran top laner Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun, sheer has the potential to become the difference maker and allow JD Gaming to extend its legacy in the LPL.

4) Top Esports

Top Esports' JackeyLove (Image via Riot Games)

Top Esports has been among the most discussed teams during the LPL off-season. The organization has made a lot of changes, such as the return of top laner Bai "369" Jia-Hao and the signings of mid laner Lin "Creme" Jian and support Tian "Meiko" Ye. Additionally, the team retained jungler Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang and ADC Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo.

On paper, Top Esports has a very strong roster capable of taking down the best teams in the world. The only concern is the lack of consistency displayed by various players, which could make it tough to achieve great results. Ultimately, Top Esports in the LPL 2024 season is a big threat and should be a team battling for a spot in the top 5.

5) RNG

RNG's Wei (Image via Riot Games)

LPL 2024 could be the year RNG returns to its glory days. The previous year was one that many RNG fans would like to forget about. The rosters the organization fielded in 2023 did not perform well enough to break into the top 5 at all. That could all change with the return of legendary support Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming and Worlds 2019 winning ADC Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang.

RNG's topside is regarded as one of the best in the league thanks to jungler Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei playing phenomenally and rookie mid laner Lin "Tangyuan" Yu-Hong developing extremely well rapidly. The shot-calling of Ming, along with a stable botside and carry-oriented topside, could be the solutions that bring RNG back into the top 5 conversations in the LPL 2024 season.

6) Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas' Rookie (Image via Ninjas in Pyjamas)

Ninjas in Pyjamas is another team that has made serious strides in the LPL off-season. The organization signed the Oh My God top-jungle duo of Deng "shanji" Zi-Jian and Mao "Aki" An. The biggest signing was the acquisition of Worlds 2018 winning mid laner Song "Rookie" Eui-jin. These changes, along with the current botside, bode very well for Ninjas in Pyjamas chances for the LPL 2024 season.

Shanji is currently one of the best top laners in the league. Pairing this with Rookie's leadership and carry potential, along with ADC Ying "Photic" Qi-Shen being a consistent top 10 ADC, can help Ninjas in Pyjamas become one of the best teams in LPL 2024 and a legitimate threat to the top dogs like Bilibili Gaming and JD Gaming.

7) Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming's Light and Crisp (Image via Riot Games)

The Worlds 2023 finalists will look to maintain their form as they head into the LPL 2024 season. However, the prospect of this situation panning out will be a bit hard for Weibo Gaming to achieve after the departures of top laner Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and Weiwei. The Anyone's Legend top-jungle duo of Zhu "Zdz" De-Zhang and Peng "Xiaohao" Hao has been signed as the replacement ahead of the LPL 2024 season.

Keeping the remaining members of the team and signing Xiaohao, a superstar player in the making, definitely allows Weibo Gaming to be a strong contender for the top 5 spot in the LPL 2024 season. A critical weakness for this roster is Zdz's mediocre and inconsistent performances, which could hurt them in the long run. However, Weibo Gaming, on paper, should remain a strong team that can comfortably make it to the LPL 2024 playoffs stage at least.

