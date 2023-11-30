League of Legends LPL 2024 Rostermania: How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season?

The League of Legends LPL transfer window is in full swing ahead of the 2024 reason. While the region failed to bring home the World Championship, it is still one of the most fiercely competitive leagues as it features 17 teams compared to the maximum 10 that other major regions have. With 17 teams comes a plethora of rumors and leaks, making for a very interesting off-season.

The LPL is historically known for having really exciting off-seasons with plenty of hype worthy transfers. This article will help you stay up-to-date with the whirlwind of rumors regarding the League of Legends LPL 2024 off-season.

Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.

League of Legends LPL 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far

All relevant information related to the League of Legends LPL 2024 transfer window can be found listed below under each team.

Anyone's Legend

Anyone's Legend League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Anyone's Legend)

Anyone's Legend is reportedly set to revamp its entire roster. Notable players that have been linked to the team include 2022 Worlds Semi-finalist Hope and Team WE mid laner Shanks. The rumored Anyone's Legend roster for LPL 2024 is:

Top - Wang "Hery" He-Yong

He-Yong Jungle - Kim "Croco" Dong-beom

Dong-beom Mid - Cui "Shanks" Xiao-Jun

Xiao-Jun ADC - Wang "Hope" Jie

Jie Support - Kim "Kael" Jin-Hong

Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Bilibili Gaming)

The MSI 2023 finalist is set to retain most of its roster with the only rumored replacement being a trade deal of mid laners with JD Gaming. Yagao is set to join his old team, while knight is expected to join Bilibili Gaming.

There are also some rumors circulating that indicate SofM could join the roster's coaching staff. Bilibili Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Lê "SofM" Quang Duy

EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via EDward Gaming)

EDward Gaming is expected to field Ale and JieJie once again for the upcoming season, while instating mid laner Fisher as a replacement for FoFo. ADC Leave is also expected to rejoin the roster after being benched following a myriad of controversies.

Former EDG jungler and LPL legend, Clearlove, is rumored to be the head coach of the roster. EDward Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 lineup is:

Top - Hu "Ale" Jia-Le

Jia-Le Jungle - Zhao "JieJie" Li-Jie

Li-Jie Mid - Lee "Fisher" Jeong-tae

Jeong-tae ADC - Hu "Leave" Hong-Chao

Hong-Chao Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye

Ye Head Coach - Ming "Clearlove" Kai

FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via FunPlus Phoenix)

FunPlus Phoenix is rumored to acquire the Korean bot lane of ADC Deokdam and Support Life. Jungler H4cker has been released from the team. No news regarding the status of the roster's top and mid laner have emerged at the moment, which means Xiaolaohu and Care will likely stay with the team. FunPlus Phoenix's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Ping "Xiaolaohu" Xiao-Hu

Xiao-Hu Jungle - TBA

Mid - Yang "Care" Jie

Jie ADC - Seo "Deokdam" Dae-gil

Dae-gil Support - Kim "Life" Jeong-min

Jeong-min Head Coach - Yeon "Sin" Hyeong-mo

Invictus Gaming

Invictus Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Invictus Gaming)

Invictus Gaming is rumored to field the same roster from its 2023 Summer Split, except for the head coach, ahead of the upcoming LPL season. The team is looking to sign Loong as the new head coach. Invictus Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Chau "YSKM" Shu Tak

Shu Tak Jungle - Guo "Tianzhen" Qi-Fan

Qi-Fan Mid - Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei

Cheng-Wei ADC - An "Ahn" Shan-Ye

Shan-Ye Support - Zhang "Wink" Rui

Rui Head Coach - Zhu "Loong" Xia-Long

JD Gaming

JD Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via JD Gaming)

JD Gaming has parted ways with top laner 369 and head coach Homme. In their stead, a rookie top laner named Xu Wenjie is expected to join the team along with the new head coach Mafa. As previously mentioned, Yagao is also rumored to return to JD Gaming in a swap deal with Bilibili Gaming.

JD Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Xu Wenjie

Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk

Jae-Hyuk Support - Lou "MISSING" Yun-Feng

Yun-Feng Head Coach - Won "Mafa" Sang-yeon

LGD Gaming

LGD Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via LGD Gaming)

LGD Gaming has its eyes set on former Damwon KIA and Gen.G top laner, Burdol. The organization is rumored to retain jungler Meteor and mid laner Haichao. There have been little to no reports on the new bot lane for the upcoming season.

LGD Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Noh "Burdol" Tae-yoon

Tae-yoon Jungle - Zeng "Meteor" Guo-Hao

Guo-Hao Mid - Zhang "Haichao" Hai-Chao

Hai-Chao ADC - TBA

Support - TBA

Head Coach - Chen "1874" Li-Xin

LNG Esports

LNG Esports League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via LNG Esports)

LNG Esports is rumored to make a change in the jungle role as League of Legends Worlds 2023 finalist, Weiwei, is expected to join the roster. The organization is also in talks to sign support Ming, and is awaiting his decision to choose between Royal Never Give Up and LNG Esports.

Head coach Poppy has departed from the roster, and is rumored to be replaced by Crescent. LNG Esports' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang OR Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming

Ming-Hang OR Shi Sen-Ming Head Coach - Luo "Crescent" Shang

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Ninjas in Pyjamas)

Similar to some LPL teams, Ninjas in Pyjamas does not have many rumors surrounding its roster currently. The only popular report is the addition of world champion mid laner Rookie, while retaining jungler shad0w and ADC Photic. Ninjas in Pyjamas' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - TBA

Jungle - Zhao "shad0w" Zhi-Qiang

Zhi-Qiang Mid - Song "Rookie" Eui-jin

Eui-jin ADC - Ying "Photic" Qi-Shen

Qi-Shen Support - TBA

Head Coach - Zeng "Maizijian" Xin-Yi

Oh My God

Oh My God League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Oh My God)

Oh My God is in a precarious position in this off-season according to multiple rumors. The team is facing severe financial issues, and is looking to sell its 2023 roster with hopes of possibly re-signing jungler Aki and ADC Able. There has not been any other substantial rumor regarding OMG's 2024 LPL roster.

Rare Atom

Rare Atom League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Rare Atom)

Rare Atom is rumored to retain top laner Xiaoxu and ADC Assum. The roster is set to be rounded out by former FlyQuest mid laner VicLa, support LvMao, and Top Esports Challenger jungler, Naiyou.

Rare Atom's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Xu "Xiaoxu" Xing-Xu

Xing-Xu Jungle - Yang "Naiyou" Zi-Jian

Zi-Jian Mid - Lee "VicLa" Dae-Kwang

Dae-Kwang ADC - Zou "Assum" Wei

Wei Support - Zuo "LvMao" Ming-Hao

Royal Never Give Up

Royal Never Give Up League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Royal Never Give Up)

Royal Never Give Up is highly likely to keep its topside consisting of top laner Breathe, jungler Wei, and mid laner Tangyuan. Additionally, ADC Lwx is set to join as well. As mentioned earlier in the article, RNG could also end up acquiring Ming if the player chooses so.

Current Top Esports support Mark is another option that has been linked with the RNG roster. Former RNG top laner, Letme, has joined the team as part of the coaching staff.

Royal Never Give Up's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Chen "Breathe" Chen

Chen Jungle - Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei

Yang-Wei Mid - Lin "Tangyuan" Yu-Hong

Yu-Hong ADC - Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang

Wei-Xiang Support - Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming OR Ling "Mark" Xu

Team WE

Team WE League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Team WE)

Team WE is also expected to retain the topside of its roster. Top laner Cube and jungler Heng are likely to continue with the team for the upcoming split. Former FlyQuest ADC Prince and the recently released support from FunPlus Phoenix, QiuQiu, will form the botlane here.

No substantial rumors have been reported on the mid laner who will be replacing Shanks. Team WE's LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Dai "Cube" Yi

Yi Jungle - Yang "Heng" Cui-Heng

Cui-Heng Mid - TBA

ADC - Lee "Prince" Chae-hwan

Chae-hwan Support - Zhang "QiuQiu" Ming

Ming Head Coach - Chen "Warhorse" Ju-Chih

ThunderTalk Gaming

ThunderTalk Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via ThunderTalk Gaming)

ThunderTalk Gaming is rumored to play the upcoming season with the same roster it had in the 2023 Summer Split, with the exception of support Feather being added to the lineup. Xiaopeng is expected to be the head coach of the team.

ThunderTalk Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Yoon "HOYA" Yong-ho

Yong-ho Jungle - Yang "Beichuan" Ling

Ling Mid - Son "ucal" Woo-hyeon

Woo-hyeon ADC - Li "1xn" Xiu-Nan

Xiu-Nan Support - Wang "Feather" Tian-Ci-Fu

Tian-Ci-Fu Head Coach - Wang "Xiaopeng" Peng

Top Esports

Top Esports League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Top Esports)

Top Esports is set to welcome back top laner 369, while also adding mid laner Creme to its arsenal. Current Oh My God head coach, Despa1r, is also rumored to join the roster. Finally, the support position will be contested between Mark and Hang.

Top Esports' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang

Tian-Liang Mid - Lin "Creme" Jian

Jian ADC - Yu "Jackeylove" Wen-Bo

Wen-Bo Support - Ling "Mark" Xu or Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Xu or Fu Ming-Hang Head Coach - Zhou "Despa1r" Li-Peng

Ultra Prime

Ultra Prime League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Ultra Prime)

There have been little to no rumors on the potential roster that Ultra Prime will field for its LPL 2024 campaign. Some reports link jungler Leyan to the team, along with ADC Doggo remaining with the team.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming League of Legends LPL 2024 (Image via Weibo Gaming)

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 runner-up is only set to make a single change to its starting lineup. Anyone Legend's jungler Xiaohao will replace the outgoing Weiwei. Weibo Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Peng "Xiaohao" Hao

Hao Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song