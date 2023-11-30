League of Legends LPL 2024 Rostermania: How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season?

The League of Legends LPL transfer window is in full swing ahead of the 2024 reason. While the region failed to bring home the World Championship, it is still one of the most fiercely competitive leagues as it features 17 teams compared to the maximum 10 that other major regions have. With 17 teams comes a plethora of rumors and leaks, making for a very interesting off-season.
The LPL is historically known for having really exciting off-seasons with plenty of hype worthy transfers. This article will help you stay up-to-date with the whirlwind of rumors regarding the League of Legends LPL 2024 off-season.
Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.
League of Legends LPL 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far
All relevant information related to the League of Legends LPL 2024 transfer window can be found listed below under each team.
Anyone's Legend
Anyone's Legend is reportedly set to revamp its entire roster. Notable players that have been linked to the team include 2022 Worlds Semi-finalist Hope and Team WE mid laner Shanks. The rumored Anyone's Legend roster for LPL 2024 is:
- Top - Wang "Hery" He-Yong
- Jungle - Kim "Croco" Dong-beom
- Mid - Cui "Shanks" Xiao-Jun
- ADC - Wang "Hope" Jie
- Support - Kim "Kael" Jin-Hong
Bilibili Gaming
The MSI 2023 finalist is set to retain most of its roster with the only rumored replacement being a trade deal of mid laners with JD Gaming. Yagao is set to join his old team, while knight is expected to join Bilibili Gaming.
There are also some rumors circulating that indicate SofM could join the roster's coaching staff. Bilibili Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin
- Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun
- Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding
- ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao
- Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun
- Head Coach - Lê "SofM" Quang Duy
EDward Gaming
EDward Gaming is expected to field Ale and JieJie once again for the upcoming season, while instating mid laner Fisher as a replacement for FoFo. ADC Leave is also expected to rejoin the roster after being benched following a myriad of controversies.
Former EDG jungler and LPL legend, Clearlove, is rumored to be the head coach of the roster. EDward Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 lineup is:
- Top - Hu "Ale" Jia-Le
- Jungle - Zhao "JieJie" Li-Jie
- Mid - Lee "Fisher" Jeong-tae
- ADC - Hu "Leave" Hong-Chao
- Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye
- Head Coach - Ming "Clearlove" Kai
FunPlus Phoenix
FunPlus Phoenix is rumored to acquire the Korean bot lane of ADC Deokdam and Support Life. Jungler H4cker has been released from the team. No news regarding the status of the roster's top and mid laner have emerged at the moment, which means Xiaolaohu and Care will likely stay with the team. FunPlus Phoenix's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Ping "Xiaolaohu" Xiao-Hu
- Jungle - TBA
- Mid - Yang "Care" Jie
- ADC - Seo "Deokdam" Dae-gil
- Support - Kim "Life" Jeong-min
- Head Coach - Yeon "Sin" Hyeong-mo
Invictus Gaming
Invictus Gaming is rumored to field the same roster from its 2023 Summer Split, except for the head coach, ahead of the upcoming LPL season. The team is looking to sign Loong as the new head coach. Invictus Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Chau "YSKM" Shu Tak
- Jungle - Guo "Tianzhen" Qi-Fan
- Mid - Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei
- ADC - An "Ahn" Shan-Ye
- Support - Zhang "Wink" Rui
- Head Coach - Zhu "Loong" Xia-Long
JD Gaming
JD Gaming has parted ways with top laner 369 and head coach Homme. In their stead, a rookie top laner named Xu Wenjie is expected to join the team along with the new head coach Mafa. As previously mentioned, Yagao is also rumored to return to JD Gaming in a swap deal with Bilibili Gaming.
JD Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Xu Wenjie
- Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok
- Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi
- ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
- Support - Lou "MISSING" Yun-Feng
- Head Coach - Won "Mafa" Sang-yeon
LGD Gaming
LGD Gaming has its eyes set on former Damwon KIA and Gen.G top laner, Burdol. The organization is rumored to retain jungler Meteor and mid laner Haichao. There have been little to no reports on the new bot lane for the upcoming season.
LGD Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Noh "Burdol" Tae-yoon
- Jungle - Zeng "Meteor" Guo-Hao
- Mid - Zhang "Haichao" Hai-Chao
- ADC - TBA
- Support - TBA
- Head Coach - Chen "1874" Li-Xin
LNG Esports
LNG Esports is rumored to make a change in the jungle role as League of Legends Worlds 2023 finalist, Weiwei, is expected to join the roster. The organization is also in talks to sign support Ming, and is awaiting his decision to choose between Royal Never Give Up and LNG Esports.
Head coach Poppy has departed from the roster, and is rumored to be replaced by Crescent. LNG Esports' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu
- Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han
- Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan
- ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei
- Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang OR Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming
- Head Coach - Luo "Crescent" Shang
Ninjas in Pyjamas
Similar to some LPL teams, Ninjas in Pyjamas does not have many rumors surrounding its roster currently. The only popular report is the addition of world champion mid laner Rookie, while retaining jungler shad0w and ADC Photic. Ninjas in Pyjamas' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - TBA
- Jungle - Zhao "shad0w" Zhi-Qiang
- Mid - Song "Rookie" Eui-jin
- ADC - Ying "Photic" Qi-Shen
- Support - TBA
- Head Coach - Zeng "Maizijian" Xin-Yi
Oh My God
Oh My God is in a precarious position in this off-season according to multiple rumors. The team is facing severe financial issues, and is looking to sell its 2023 roster with hopes of possibly re-signing jungler Aki and ADC Able. There has not been any other substantial rumor regarding OMG's 2024 LPL roster.
Rare Atom
Rare Atom is rumored to retain top laner Xiaoxu and ADC Assum. The roster is set to be rounded out by former FlyQuest mid laner VicLa, support LvMao, and Top Esports Challenger jungler, Naiyou.
Rare Atom's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Xu "Xiaoxu" Xing-Xu
- Jungle - Yang "Naiyou" Zi-Jian
- Mid - Lee "VicLa" Dae-Kwang
- ADC - Zou "Assum" Wei
- Support - Zuo "LvMao" Ming-Hao
Royal Never Give Up
Royal Never Give Up is highly likely to keep its topside consisting of top laner Breathe, jungler Wei, and mid laner Tangyuan. Additionally, ADC Lwx is set to join as well. As mentioned earlier in the article, RNG could also end up acquiring Ming if the player chooses so.
Current Top Esports support Mark is another option that has been linked with the RNG roster. Former RNG top laner, Letme, has joined the team as part of the coaching staff.
Royal Never Give Up's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Chen "Breathe" Chen
- Jungle - Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei
- Mid - Lin "Tangyuan" Yu-Hong
- ADC - Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang
- Support - Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming OR Ling "Mark" Xu
Team WE
Team WE is also expected to retain the topside of its roster. Top laner Cube and jungler Heng are likely to continue with the team for the upcoming split. Former FlyQuest ADC Prince and the recently released support from FunPlus Phoenix, QiuQiu, will form the botlane here.
No substantial rumors have been reported on the mid laner who will be replacing Shanks. Team WE's LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Dai "Cube" Yi
- Jungle - Yang "Heng" Cui-Heng
- Mid - TBA
- ADC - Lee "Prince" Chae-hwan
- Support - Zhang "QiuQiu" Ming
- Head Coach - Chen "Warhorse" Ju-Chih
ThunderTalk Gaming
ThunderTalk Gaming is rumored to play the upcoming season with the same roster it had in the 2023 Summer Split, with the exception of support Feather being added to the lineup. Xiaopeng is expected to be the head coach of the team.
ThunderTalk Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Yoon "HOYA" Yong-ho
- Jungle - Yang "Beichuan" Ling
- Mid - Son "ucal" Woo-hyeon
- ADC - Li "1xn" Xiu-Nan
- Support - Wang "Feather" Tian-Ci-Fu
- Head Coach - Wang "Xiaopeng" Peng
Top Esports
Top Esports is set to welcome back top laner 369, while also adding mid laner Creme to its arsenal. Current Oh My God head coach, Despa1r, is also rumored to join the roster. Finally, the support position will be contested between Mark and Hang.
Top Esports' rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao
- Jungle - Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang
- Mid - Lin "Creme" Jian
- ADC - Yu "Jackeylove" Wen-Bo
- Support - Ling "Mark" Xu or Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang
- Head Coach - Zhou "Despa1r" Li-Peng
Ultra Prime
There have been little to no rumors on the potential roster that Ultra Prime will field for its LPL 2024 campaign. Some reports link jungler Leyan to the team, along with ADC Doggo remaining with the team.
Weibo Gaming
The League of Legends Worlds 2023 runner-up is only set to make a single change to its starting lineup. Anyone Legend's jungler Xiaohao will replace the outgoing Weiwei. Weibo Gaming's rumored LPL 2024 roster is:
- Top - Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok
- Jungle - Peng "Xiaohao" Hao
- Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao
- ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu
- Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song
For more news, guides, and more content on League of Legends, follow Sportskeeda.