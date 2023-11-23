League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania: How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season?

The League of Legends LCK off-season is officially underway. Korea will once again be in the possession of the Summoner's Cup thanks to T1's success at Worlds 2023. Various teams in the region are currently looking to gear up and recruit world-class players to bolster their chances of challenging the current world champions and achieve international success.

There have been plenty of confirmed roster moves as well as a good number of rumors afloat at the moment. This article will help you stay up-to-date with everything that is currently going on in the League of Legends LCK off-season.

Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.

League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far

All relevant information related to the League of Legends LCK 2024 transfer window can be found listed below under each team.

Dplus KIA

Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Dplus KIA)

Dplus KIA have officially announced the acquisition of top laner Kingen, who won Worlds 2022 and the Finals MVP, and former KT Rolster ADC Aiming. Additionally, jungler Lucid has been promoted to the main roster from the Dplus KIA Challengers team. Showmaker and Kellin will remain with the team for the LCK 2024 season, with the former penning a new three-year contract with the organization.

Head Coach Zefa will also make his return to the team. He was part of the Worlds 2020 winning DAMWON Gaming roster. Dplus KIA's LCK 2024 roster is:

Top - Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon

Seong-hoon Jungle - Choi "Lucid" Yong-hyeok

Yong-hyeok Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Su ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu

Hyeong-gyu Head Coach - Lee "Zefa" Jae-min

DRX

DRX League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via DRX)

DRX will retain top laner Rascal and ADC Paduck for the LCK 2024 season. The DRX Challengers trio of jungler Sponge, mid laner SeTab, and support Pleata have been called up to the main roster.

Juhan and kyeahoo will also remain with the team as the substitute jungler and mid laner, respectively. DRX's LCK 2024 roster is:

Top - Kim "Rascal" Hwang-hee

Hwang-hee Jungle - Bae "Sponge" Young-jun

Young-jun Mid - Song "SeTab" Kyeong-jin

Kyeong-jin ADC - Park "Paduck" Seok-hyeon

Seok-hyeon Support - Son "Pleata" Min-woo

Min-woo Head Coach - Kim "Micro" Mok-kyoung

Gen.G

Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Gen.G)

Gen.G are rumored to make some major changes to their roster. The LCK 2023 Spring and Summer Champions have reportedly retained mid laner Chovy and ADC Peyz. Top laner Kiin, jungler Canyon and support Lehends are rumored to round out the roster. This will be Lehends' second stint with the organization.

Gen.G's expected roster for LCK 2024 is:

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Su-hwan Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - TBA

Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Hanwha Life Esports)

Hanwha Life Esports are looking to revamp their roster and build around the ADC that won the 2021 World Championship, Viper. They have already signed Delight as the new support for the roster. Various rumors also suggest that top laner Doran and jungler Peanut are linked to a potential move to the team.

Hanwha Life Esports' rumored roster for LCK 2024 is:

Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon

Hyeon-joon Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Wang-ho Mid - Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo

Geon-woo ADC - Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Do-hyeon Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joon

Hwan-joon Head Coach - Choi "DanDy In-kyu

KT Rolster

KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via KT Rolster)

There has been no concrete news surrounding KT Rolster's moves in the off-season as of now. However, many rumors claim that KT have faced severe budget issues leading to the release of four of the five players from their 2023 roster.

Plenty of rumors also claim that KT Rolster Challengers' top laner PerfecT will be promoted to the main roster. The 2022 DRX duo of jungler Pyosik, ADC Deft, along with former Liiv Sandbox support Kael have been linked with the roster too. KT Rolster's rumored roster for LCK 2024 is:

Top - Lee " PerfecT" Seung-min

Seung-min Jungle - Hong " Pyosik" Chang-hyeon

Chang-hyeon Mid - Gwak " Bdd" Bo-seong

Bo-seong ADC - Kim " Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Hyuk-kyu Support - Kim " Kael" Jin-hong

Jin-hong Head Coach - Kang "Hirai" Dong-hoon

Kwangdong Freecs

Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Kwangdong Freecs)

Rumors indicate towards Kwandong Freecs likely fielding the same roster that they had in the LCK 2023 season. Kwangdong Freecs' rumored LCK 2024 roster is:

Top - Lee "DuDu" Dong-joo

Dong-joo Jungle - Ko " YoungJae" Yeong-jae

Yeong-jae Mid - Lee "BuLLDoG" Tae-Young

Tae-Young ADC - Kim "Taeyoon" Tae-yoon

Tae-yoon Support - Moon "Andil" Gwan-bin

Gwan-bin Head Coach - Kim "cvMax" Dae-ho

Liiv Sandbox

Liiv Sandbox League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Liiv Sandbox)

Liiv Sandbox have acquired ADC Hena and support Jeonghoon. The contracts of top laner Clear and jungler Willer have also been extended. This leaves only the mid laner spot on Liiv Sandbox's LCK 2024 roster's vacant. The expected team that Liiv Sandbox will field in LCK 2024 is:

Top - Song "Clear" Hyeon-min

Hyeon-min Jungle - Kim "Willer" Jeong-hyeon

Jeong-hyeon Mid - TBA

ADC - Park "Hena" Jeung-hwan

Jeung-hwan Support - Lee "JeongHoon" Jeong-hoon

Jeong-hoon Head Coach - Ryu "Ryu" Sang-wook

Nongshim Redforce

Nongshim Redforce League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via Nongshim Redforce)

Much like Kwangdong Freecs, Nongshim Redforce are also expected to field their LCK 2023 roster for the upcoming season. They have already renewed top laner DnDn's contract and confirmed that mid laner Fiesta will remain with the team. Nongshim Redforce's rumored LCK 2024 roster is:

Top - Park "DnDn" Geun-woo

Geun-woo Jungle - Lee "Sylvie" Seung-bok

Seung-bok Mid - An "FIESTA" Hyeon-seo

Hyeon-seo ADC - Jung "Jiwoo" Ji-woo

Ji-woo Support - Jeong "Peter" Yoon-su

Yoon-su Head Coach - Heo "Irean" Yeong-cheol

OKSavingsBank BRION

OKSavingsBank BRION League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via OKSavingsBank BRION)

OkSavingsBank BRION established themselves as a fan-favorite despite their lacklustre results in the LCK 2023 season. The organization has signed jungler Gideon and ADC Envyy, while also extending mid laner Karis' contract.

There have been no substantial rumors about the potential top laner and support ahead of the upcoming season. OKSavingsBank BRION's expected roster for LCK 2024 is:

Top - TBA

Jungle - Kim "gideon" Min-seong

Min-seong Mid - Kim "Karis" Hong-jo

Hong-jo ADC - Lee "Envyy" Myeong-joon

Myeong-joon Support - TBA

Head Coach - Choi "Edgar" Woo-beom

T1

T1 League of Legends LCK 2024 (Image via T1)

The 2023 League of Legends Worlds 2023 champions, T1, will retain their roster that brought the organization a record fourth world championship. Head Coach kkOma will also return after having stints with Vici Gaming in the LPL and Damwon KIA in the LCK. Interim Head Coach Tom will transition to the role of an Assistant Coach. T1's roster for LCK 2024 is:

Top - Choi "Zeus" Woo-je

Woo-je Jungle - Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun

Hyeon-jun Mid - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Sang-hyeok ADC - Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Min-hyeong Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Min-seok Head Coach - Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

These are all the confirmed and rumored rosters for the League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania.