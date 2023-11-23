League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania: How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season?

The League of Legends LCK off-season is officially underway. Korea will once again be in the possession of the Summoner's Cup thanks to T1's success at Worlds 2023. Various teams in the region are currently looking to gear up and recruit world-class players to bolster their chances of challenging the current world champions and achieve international success.
There have been plenty of confirmed roster moves as well as a good number of rumors afloat at the moment. This article will help you stay up-to-date with everything that is currently going on in the League of Legends LCK off-season.
Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.
League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far
All relevant information related to the League of Legends LCK 2024 transfer window can be found listed below under each team.
Dplus KIA
Dplus KIA have officially announced the acquisition of top laner Kingen, who won Worlds 2022 and the Finals MVP, and former KT Rolster ADC Aiming. Additionally, jungler Lucid has been promoted to the main roster from the Dplus KIA Challengers team. Showmaker and Kellin will remain with the team for the LCK 2024 season, with the former penning a new three-year contract with the organization.
Head Coach Zefa will also make his return to the team. He was part of the Worlds 2020 winning DAMWON Gaming roster. Dplus KIA's LCK 2024 roster is:
- Top - Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon
- Jungle - Choi "Lucid" Yong-hyeok
- Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram
- Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu
- Head Coach - Lee "Zefa" Jae-min
DRX
DRX will retain top laner Rascal and ADC Paduck for the LCK 2024 season. The DRX Challengers trio of jungler Sponge, mid laner SeTab, and support Pleata have been called up to the main roster.
Juhan and kyeahoo will also remain with the team as the substitute jungler and mid laner, respectively. DRX's LCK 2024 roster is:
- Top - Kim "Rascal" Hwang-hee
- Jungle - Bae "Sponge" Young-jun
- Mid - Song "SeTab" Kyeong-jin
- ADC - Park "Paduck" Seok-hyeon
- Support - Son "Pleata" Min-woo
- Head Coach - Kim "Micro" Mok-kyoung
Gen.G
Gen.G are rumored to make some major changes to their roster. The LCK 2023 Spring and Summer Champions have reportedly retained mid laner Chovy and ADC Peyz. Top laner Kiin, jungler Canyon and support Lehends are rumored to round out the roster. This will be Lehends' second stint with the organization.
Gen.G's expected roster for LCK 2024 is:
- Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in
- Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
- Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon
- ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan
- Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo
- Head Coach - TBA
Hanwha Life Esports
Hanwha Life Esports are looking to revamp their roster and build around the ADC that won the 2021 World Championship, Viper. They have already signed Delight as the new support for the roster. Various rumors also suggest that top laner Doran and jungler Peanut are linked to a potential move to the team.
Hanwha Life Esports' rumored roster for LCK 2024 is:
- Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon
- Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho
- Mid - Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo
- ADC - Park "Viper" Do-hyeon
- Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joon
- Head Coach - Choi "DanDy In-kyu
KT Rolster
There has been no concrete news surrounding KT Rolster's moves in the off-season as of now. However, many rumors claim that KT have faced severe budget issues leading to the release of four of the five players from their 2023 roster.
Plenty of rumors also claim that KT Rolster Challengers' top laner PerfecT will be promoted to the main roster. The 2022 DRX duo of jungler Pyosik, ADC Deft, along with former Liiv Sandbox support Kael have been linked with the roster too. KT Rolster's rumored roster for LCK 2024 is:
- Top - Lee "PerfecT" Seung-min
- Jungle - Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon
- Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong
- ADC - Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu
- Support - Kim "Kael" Jin-hong
- Head Coach - Kang "Hirai" Dong-hoon
Kwangdong Freecs
Rumors indicate towards Kwandong Freecs likely fielding the same roster that they had in the LCK 2023 season. Kwangdong Freecs' rumored LCK 2024 roster is:
- Top - Lee "DuDu" Dong-joo
- Jungle - Ko "YoungJae" Yeong-jae
- Mid - Lee "BuLLDoG" Tae-Young
- ADC - Kim "Taeyoon" Tae-yoon
- Support - Moon "Andil" Gwan-bin
- Head Coach - Kim "cvMax" Dae-ho
Liiv Sandbox
Liiv Sandbox have acquired ADC Hena and support Jeonghoon. The contracts of top laner Clear and jungler Willer have also been extended. This leaves only the mid laner spot on Liiv Sandbox's LCK 2024 roster's vacant. The expected team that Liiv Sandbox will field in LCK 2024 is:
- Top - Song "Clear" Hyeon-min
- Jungle - Kim "Willer" Jeong-hyeon
- Mid - TBA
- ADC - Park "Hena" Jeung-hwan
- Support - Lee "JeongHoon" Jeong-hoon
- Head Coach - Ryu "Ryu" Sang-wook
Nongshim Redforce
Much like Kwangdong Freecs, Nongshim Redforce are also expected to field their LCK 2023 roster for the upcoming season. They have already renewed top laner DnDn's contract and confirmed that mid laner Fiesta will remain with the team. Nongshim Redforce's rumored LCK 2024 roster is:
- Top - Park "DnDn" Geun-woo
- Jungle - Lee "Sylvie" Seung-bok
- Mid - An "FIESTA" Hyeon-seo
- ADC - Jung "Jiwoo" Ji-woo
- Support - Jeong "Peter" Yoon-su
- Head Coach - Heo "Irean" Yeong-cheol
OKSavingsBank BRION
OkSavingsBank BRION established themselves as a fan-favorite despite their lacklustre results in the LCK 2023 season. The organization has signed jungler Gideon and ADC Envyy, while also extending mid laner Karis' contract.
There have been no substantial rumors about the potential top laner and support ahead of the upcoming season. OKSavingsBank BRION's expected roster for LCK 2024 is:
- Top - TBA
- Jungle - Kim "gideon" Min-seong
- Mid - Kim "Karis" Hong-jo
- ADC - Lee "Envyy" Myeong-joon
- Support - TBA
- Head Coach - Choi "Edgar" Woo-beom
T1
The 2023 League of Legends Worlds 2023 champions, T1, will retain their roster that brought the organization a record fourth world championship. Head Coach kkOma will also return after having stints with Vici Gaming in the LPL and Damwon KIA in the LCK. Interim Head Coach Tom will transition to the role of an Assistant Coach. T1's roster for LCK 2024 is:
- Top - Choi "Zeus" Woo-je
- Jungle - Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun
- Mid - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- ADC - Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong
- Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok
- Head Coach - Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
These are all the confirmed and rumored rosters for the League of Legends LCK 2024 Rostermania.