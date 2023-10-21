KT Rolster vs Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is entering its fourth day, which will be filled with some exciting and interesting matchups. All competing teams are part of the 1-1 pool, and a victory here will push them a step closer to the playoff bracket. Some key games include the historic rivalry between T1 and C9 and KT Rolster taking on Weibo Gaming.

The latter matchup will close out the day and is the most stacked in terms of firepower and talent on both sides. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these teams. Here's everything you need to know about this League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup.

KT Rolster vs Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Predictions

KT Rolster are one of the strongest teams in League of Legends Worlds 2023. Despite starting their run with a defeat at the hands of Bilibili Gaming, the LCK's third seed showed great early-game prowess and excellent macro decisions. The Korean team dominated their 0-1 matchup against Dplus KIA.

The Ziggs pick by Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu was aptly punished by KT with top laner Kim "Kiin" Gi-in and jungler Moon "Cuzz" Woo-Chan relentlessly working to shut down the artillery mage. It will be interesting to see how KT Rolster will measure up against another LPL opponent this time.

Weibo Gaming are one of the most exciting teams in League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far. The LPL's fourth seed showcased exceptional dominance against NRG in their opening game, with jungler Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han running the early game and allowing the rest of his team to carry the proceedings. Weibo Gaming then clashed against LEC champions G2 Esports.

The LPL squad capitalized on a huge error by the EMEA representatives around Baron Nashor and built up a gold lead which neared 10k. Unfortunately, a string of unfortunate teamfights and being individually outmatched led to Weibo Gaming losing out on a guaranteed win. Despite the crushing loss, fans can still expect them to be a top contender and reach the playoffs bracket.

Weibo Gaming should be the expected favorite. Their early-game aggression, paired with better individual mechanics, gives them the edge. However, KT Rolster's cheeky plays on the map and excellent teamfighting around neutral objectives can allow them to dominate if Weibo Gaming overextend and throw leads.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Weibo Gaming will face off against each other for the first time at a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

KT Rolster won their latest League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup against regional rivals Dplus KIA. Weibo Gaming, on the other hand, suffered a loss against G2 Esports.

Worlds 2023 rosters

KT Rolster

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

Woo-chan Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong

Bo-Seong ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kan "Hirai" Dong-hoon

Weibo Gaming

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Head Coach - Yang "Daeny" Dae-in

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between KT Rolster and Weibo Gaming

PDT: 22 October, 3 am

CEST: 22 October, 12 pm

IST: 22 October, 3:30 pm

KST: 22 October, 7 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams by personalities like Caedrel, Broxah, Doublelift, and more are also available for viewers.

