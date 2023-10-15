League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: All teams qualified, dates, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage is set to kick-start soon as the best teams from various regions, such as China, Korea, EMEA, and North America, will battle it out to secure a spot in the playoffs stage of the tournament. Team BDS and GAM Esports are the two teams from the play-ins that have qualified for the Swiss Stage, which features some of the most mechanically gifted players in the world.

Fans will get to witness the brilliance of players such as Chovy, Knight, Ruler, and Scout, among others, in an action-packed event filled with energy and excitement. Here are all the teams that will be present in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

Details about the Swiss Stage in League of Legends Worlds 2023

Sixteen teams will be present in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. Here is the list of teams that will be fighting for a spot in the Playoffs stage:

Bilibili Gaming

Cloud9

Dplus KIA

Fnatic

G2 Esports

GAM Esports

Gen.G

JD Gaming

KT Rolster

LNG Esports

MAD Lions

NRG

T1

Team BDS

Team Liquid

Weibo Gaming

The most prominent rosters in the competition are JD Gaming, Gen.G, T1, LNG Esports, and Bilibili Gaming. The former two are the regional champions from China and Korea, respectively, while the others mentioned are also powerful teams boasting world-class talents.

With the Swiss Stage draw concluding, fans will be treated to some delightful matchups on the opening day, with Bilibili Gaming vs KT Rolster, MAD Lions vs Cloud9, and G2 Esports vs Dplus KIA all being hyped games to keep an eye out for.

MAD Lions and Cloud9 will be an exciting game as this will be the only matchup in the first round where two Western teams play against each other. G2 Esports and Dplus KIA have a long international rivalry dating back to 2019, and it will be interesting to see how these two teams perform with vastly different lineups.

JD Gaming, Gen.G, T1, and LNG Esports are early tournament favorites, and all these teams have relatively easy matchups in the first round to kick off the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

JD Gaming will take on Team BDS, while Gen.G will face off against GAM Esports in a David and Goliath matchup. T1 will start its tournament with a matchup against LCS' third seed Team Liquid, and LNG Esports will look to prove their mettle against EMEA stalwarts Fnatic.

All eight opening matchups of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage will begin on October 19, 2023, and conclude on October 29, 2023. Eight teams that acquire a record of 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 will advance to the playoffs bracket, where seven best-of-five series' will determine the League of Legends Worlds 2023 champions.