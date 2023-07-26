Next week in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, T1 will go up against DRX. The former has a record of seven wins and seven losses and is in fifth place. DRX, on the other hand, possesses a 3-11 record and is in 10th place. Although everyone expects T1 to come out on top, their squad is struggling because of Faker's absence. Unfortunately, they have only won one out of their last eight games without him.

To secure a spot in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs, DRX must come out on top against T1 and win all of their remaining matches.

Preview of T1 vs. DRX at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage's teams are battling for the fifth and sixth spots with only two weeks left. T1's chances of making it to the Playoffs are dwindling due to a string of losses. The only teams that have secured spots so far are KT Rolster, GenG, Hanwha Life Esports, and Dplus KIA.

T1 struggled a lot in their previous match against BRION, ultimately losing to the underdogs. The substitution of Faker with Yoon "Poby" Seong-won hasn't worked at all, as the overall team chemistry and playmaking potential have gone downhill.

Even before Poby joined this squad, their top-laner, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, disclosed in an interview that the team was already facing certain problems. He also stated:

"Before Faker's injury, the ongoing issues started to accumulate, leading to a point where they were affecting the players' individual performance."

DRX, in contrast, finds themselves in quite a dire situation with their consistently lackluster showings. Their chances of advancing to the next stage appear rather slim. Even a victorious outcome in their remaining matches may not be enough to secure their qualification. Currently occupying last place in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage, they have a bumpy road ahead.

Despite the overall abysmal team performance, there is a glimmer of hope with their jungler, Kim "Croco" Dong-beom, displaying some recent decent gameplay. Though they face an injured T1, there's a slim possibility that they may end up winning the series.

Despite playing without Faker, it's expected that T1 will win the series 2-1. Importantly, there's a slight chance that Faker might make a comeback in the starting lineup. That's mainly because he's been consistently playing on ranked and League of Legends: Arena on his second account recently.

Head-to-head

T1 and DRX played against each other 18 times in League of Legends, and the former came out on top 14 times while the latter only managed to win four times.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous series 1-2 against BRION at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Meanwhile, DRX lost 0-2 in their previous game against Liiv Sandbox in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

DRX

Top: Rascal

Jungle: Croco

Mid: Fate

Bottom: Padeck

Support: BeryL

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split T1 vs. DRX Group Stage matchup will air live on June 27 at 1 am PT/ 1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.