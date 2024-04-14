The League of Legends MSI 2024 (Mid-Season Invitational) is the initial cross-regional tournament on the LoL Esports yearly list. The twelve teams are competing in it. All four winners from the LCK (South Korea), LPL (China), LEC (Europe), and LCS (North America) earned qualification for the Bracket Stage.

Meanwhile, some runner-ups from various regions are qualified for the Play-In Stage. The MSI will be held in Chengdu, China, at the Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center.

This article will list all the teams that qualified for the League of Legends MSI 2024.

All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will feature GenG, the winner of LCK Spring 2024 (Image via LCK)

Four teams in the MSI 2024 will start in the Bracket Stage. Thus, they can skip the initial Play-In Stage battles. Notably, only the winners from the four big leagues will take the spots.

These four teams have qualified for the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage:

GenG (LCK)

TBD (LPL)

Fnatic/G2 (LEC)

Team Liquid (LCS)

GenG defeated T1 in the LCK Spring 2024 Grand Final to win their four consecutive LCK titles. Subsequently, they secured the first seed for the MSI. Although GenG has struggled a lot on the international stage recently, fans are intrigued to witness if they can show their true prowess against the international juggernauts.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid after an underwhelming start to the year, bounced back to win the LCS Spring 2024 trophy. The addition of Impact and UmTi in top-jungle positions has been significant to their victories.

All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Stage

The Play-In Stage is played by eight teams, divided into two groups, where they are given a Double Elimination Bracket. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the Bracket Stage while the bottom two teams will be disqualified.

Here are the qualified teams for the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Stage:

T1 (LCK)

TBD (LPL)

TBD (LEC)

FlyQuest (LCS)

Estral Esports (LLA Opening)

GAM Esports (VCS)

PSG Talon (PCS)

TBD (CBLOL Split 1)

Among the Play-In teams, three are second-place finishers in LCK, LPL, and LCS. Additionally, four of them secured their positions as the champions of VCS Spring, LLA Opening, PCS Spring, and CBLOL Split 1. The final team will be selected from the LEC Winter.

When does the League of Legends MSI 2024 start?

The MSI Play-In Stage will start on May 1, 2024, while the Bracket Stage will begin on May 7, 2024. Subsequently, the Grand Final will be played on May 19, 2024.

Notably, the winner of the MSI will get a direct qualification for the Worlds. Thus, the team will earn an additional spot for its region. However, this rule will only apply if the winning team reaches the Playoffs in their next regional split. Also, the second-best region in the final standings will receive an extra spot for its league at Worlds.

