T1 vs GenG League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 has been spectacular so far, and now the Grand Final is set to feature T1 vs GenG. This will be the fifth consecutive clash between these legendary teams in an LCK Grand Final. Although GenG won the previous three tournaments, the narrative can change this time.

Having reached the final of LCK Spring 2024, T1 and GenG also secured their spots at the League of Legends MSI 2024. Thus, they will compete against some prominent teams worldwide to win the coveted mid-season LoL esports trophy.

T1 vs GenG League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Grand Final

Prediction

T1, the most consistent League of Legends team in history, is set to play its sixth consecutive LCK Grand Final. Following the recent win at Worlds 2023, T1 is the only LCK team that didn't make any roster changes. The team showed great prowess in the Regular Season and only lost against GenG twice and once against Hanwha Life Esports.

Although they struggled a lot in the first Playoff Stage match against Hanwha Life Esports and lost the series 0-3, T1 bounced back in great fashion. The team beat Dplus KIA 3-0 and got its revenge against Hanwha Life Esports with a 3-1 series victory.

T1 played exceptionally well against Hanwha Life Esports, and all five players were in top-notch form. Especially top laner, Zeus, who was phenomenal with his Zac, K'Sante, and Vayne picks. Furthermore, the team's mid-to-late game decisions were impeccable, alongside its macro adjustments throughout the map.

GenG, on the other hand, is eyeing its third consecutive LCK trophy. If the team wins, mid-laner Chovy will be the first player to win four LCKs in a row. GenG finished the Regular Season in first place. Following that, the team defeated Dplus KIA 3-2 and Hanwha Life Esports 3-1 to reach the Grand Final of LCK Spring 2024.

Chovy, GenG's midlaner, eyeing for his fourth consecutive LCK trophy. (Image via LCK)

GenG's biggest strength lies in the mid-jungle duo of Chovy and Canyon, who have outclassed every opponent they have faced so far. If the duo gets early-game advantages, they can pretty much snowball the entire game with great macro gameplay around the neutral objectives.

Thus, the most significant factor that should decide the outcome of T1 vs GenG is the battle between Faker-Oner and Chovy-Canyon. However, the botlane is also quite influential in the current LoL meta.

As for the prediction, it is expected that T1 will overcome GenG 3-1 to win the LCK Spring 2024 Grand Final.

Head-to-head

T1 and GenG faced against each other a total of 42 times. In those fixtures, the former emerged victorious 17 times, while the latter amassed 15 wins.

Previous results

T1 defeated Hanwha Life Esports 3-1 in its previous series in the LCK Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final.

Similarly, GenG also defeated Hanwha Life Esports 3-1 in its last series in the Spring 2024 Playoffs Round 3.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The matchup between T1 and GenG in the LCK Spring 2024 Grand Final will begin at the given times:

PT : April 13, 11 pm

: April 13, 11 pm CET : April 14, 8 am

: April 14, 8 am IST : April 14, 11:30 am

: April 14, 11:30 am Beijing CST : April 14, 2 pm

: April 14, 2 pm KST: April 14, 3 pm

LoL esports fans can watch the highly-anticipated series live by going to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

