The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 has reached Round 2 after two brilliant series in Round 1 of the Playoffs. In Round 1, Hanwha Life Esports and Dplus KIA prevailed against Kwangdong Freecs and KT Rolster, respectively. Gen.G Esports and T1 were already qualified for Round 2, as they were the top two teams in the Regular Season.

The winners of the Round 2 fixtures will proceed to Round 3. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Losers' Bracket. Notably, all four teams are looking quite exceptional at the moment. Furthermore, the anticipation is quite high, as only two of the finalists of the split will qualify for the MSI 2024.

This article will shed light on all details regarding LCK Spring 2024 Round 2's qualified teams, schedule, and more notable aspects.

All qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs Round 2

Expand Tweet

Following a stellar series between Dplus KIA and KT Rolster, all four teams were finalized for the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs Round 2. Although Kwangdong Freecs surprised everyone with their Playoffs appearance, they were easily defeated by Hanwha Life Esports with a 0-3 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the second series between Dplus KIA and KT Rolster was quite competitive. Both teams were fought neck-and-neck. However, Dplus KIA with ShowMaker's great Sylas performance, dominated the final match and won the series 3-2.

Here are the four teams that qualified for Round 2 of the Playoffs:

Gen.G Esports T1 Hanwha Life Esports Dplus KIA

League of Legends LCK Spring 2024: Playoffs Stage Round 2 schedule

Expand Tweet

The schedule for Round 2 of the Playoffs is as follows:

# Match Date Time 1 Gen.G Esports vs Dplus April 3, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST 2 T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports April 4, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

It's important to note that, LCK has a rule that the first-placed team in the Regular Season can choose their opponent for Round 2. As Gen.G was the first-placed team, they selected Dplus KIA as their Round 2 opponent in the LCK Spring 2024.

Furthermore, the Round 2 matchups are not elimination series, as the loser will falter to fall to the Losers' Bracket. The winners of both matches will face off against each other in Round 3 to qualify for the Grand Final.

Expand Tweet

As for the prediction, Gen.G is expected to win the series against Dplus KIA. The former is in top-notch form currently, and all five of their players showed impactful performances on the Rift.

Meanwhile, the series between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports is expected to be competitive. In the LCK Spring Regular Season, they faced off against each other twice and shared a 1-1 record.

Livestream details

To watch Round 2 of the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Additionally, various Twitch streamers will host LCK watch parties on their respective channels.