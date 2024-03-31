KT Rolster vs Dplus League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Following the first match of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs, the second tie will feature KT Rolster vs Dplus. The series will be contested in a best-of-five format and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner, on the other hand, will face either Gen.G or T1.

Although both KT and Dplus made a few notable roster changes before this year's LCK split, both squads looked a little underwhelming against the big names. However, given some of the most legendary players are leading their crusade, they are bound to stage a resurgence at the Playoff Stage.

This piece will delve into both teams' recent statistics and share some valuable insights on their recent performances.

KT Rolster vs Dplus League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

KT Rolster made four roster changes following their poor performance at the Worlds 2023. In this LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season, they won 11 series and lost seven. Although they stumbled against the best LCK teams, such as Gen.G, T1, and Hanwha Life Esports, KT dominated against the low-tier lineups.

KT's biggest strength is their star jungler, Pyosik. He was the most impactful player for the team when he played champions with carrying capability. However, KT's botlane duo of Deft and BeryL must step up immensely if the team wants to proceed to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Dplus KIA also had a few notable roster shakeups. Kingen, Lucid, and Aiming joined before the split, leaving fans excited about this new project. However, the team was quite inconsistent throughout the split and often faltered against the low-tier teams.

Despite these hiccups, Dplus' legendary midlaner, ShowMaker, consistently put out great performances and dominated against other prominent midlaners, even when they were losing. Furthermore, the team's young jungler, Lucid, was also quite impactful during their victories.

The best-of-five series between KT and Dplus in the LCK Spring 2024 is expected to be quite competitive. As for the prediction, Dplus is expected to win the series with a 3-2 scoreline based on their recent head-to-head results.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Dplus KIA have met eight times. The former came out on top a total of six times, while the latter prevailed twice.

Previous results

KT Rolster won their previous series 2-0 against Kwangdong Freecs in the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season.

Alternatively, Dplus lost their previous series 0-2 against Hanwha Life Esports in the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

KT Rolster

Top : PerfecT

: PerfecT Jungle : Pyosik

: Pyosik Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Deft

: Deft Support: BeryL

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

If you want to watch the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs match between KT Rolster and Dplus KIA live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

The match schedule is shown below:

PT : March 30, 11 pm

: March 30, 11 pm CET : March 31, 8 am

: March 31, 8 am IST : March 31, 11:30 am

: March 31, 11:30 am KST: March 31, 3 pm

Additionally, many Twitch streamers will throw watch parties on their channels.

