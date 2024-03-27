League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The regular season of LCK Spring 2024, which lasted for nine weeks, has concluded. Without any surprise, top teams such as Gen.G and T1 dominated the split with great performances. Furthermore, Hanwha Life Esports also showed great prowess with their newly formed lineup.

The Playoff Stage for the split is quite important because only the top teams will make it to the Mid-Season Invitational 2024, with the potential to challenge other top-tier teams from various regions.

This article will thoroughly guide you through the upcoming schedule for the LCK Spring Playoff Stage.

League of Legends LCK Spring 2024: All qualified teams for the Playoffs Stage

The LCK Regular Season was largely a two-horse race between Gen.G and T1. Even though some of the other notable teams did not perform as well as expected, they displayed their skill level in most matches.

Importantly, Kwangdong Freecs has surprised everyone with the prominent newly signed jungler, Cuzz. Meanwhile, Dplus signed great players before the split, such as Kingen and Aiming. Although they barely managed to qualify for the Playoffs, the teams struggled quite a bit against top-tier LCK Spring 2024 teams.

The following are the LCK Spring split's Regular Season standings:

Position Team Matches Played Wins Losses 1 Gen.G Esports 18 17 1 2 T1 18 15 3 3 Hanwha Life Esports 18 15 3 4 KT Rolster 18 11 7 5 Dplus 18 9 9 6 Kwangdong Freecs 18 7 11 7 FearX 18 6 12 8 Nongshim 18 4 14 9 DRX 18 3 15 10 BRION 18 3 15

After all the hustle and bustle, only six of the ten squads made it through the Playoff Stage. Further progress for teams ranked third to sixth will be decided in the first round, while the top two can already relax and prepare for the second round of the Playoffs.

Here are the six teams that qualified for the Playoff Stage:

Gen.G Esports T1 Hanwha Life Esports KT Rolster Dplus KIA Freecs

Based on the Playoffs Stage, Gen.G and T1 have advanced to the second round, while the other teams will compete in the first round's single-elimination matches.

League of Legends LCK Spring 2024: Playoffs Stage Round 1 schedule

LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs Stage schedule (Image via LCK)

The schedule for the upcoming Playoffs games can be seen below:

Round 1:

# Match Date Time 1 Hanwha Life Esports vs Kwangdong Freecs March 30, 2024 1 am PST/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm, KST 2 KT Rolster vs Dplus March 31, 2024 1 am PST/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm, KST

These games will be played in a best-of-five series, and the loser will be eliminated. The winners of this first round will advance to round 2 and compete against Gen.G Esports and T1.

Importantly, Gen.G finished at number one in the Regular Season, so they get to choose their opponent, meaning another team will face T1. Furthermore, the tournament results will determine which two finalists will make it to the League of Legends MSI 2024.

League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage: How to watch

If fans want to watch the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs live, they have to visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Moreover, several Twitch streamers, such as kiittwy, Caedrel, and more, will host watch parties on their respective channels.

