T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Final of the LCK Spring 2024 is set to feature T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). This eagerly anticipated matchup will be played at the KSPO Dome located in Seoul, South Korea. The winner between T1 and HLE will proceed to the Grand Final of the LCK and face off against Gen.G. Meanwhile, the loser will be eliminated.

The winning team will also join GenG in the League of Legends MSI 2024 spots obtained from the LCK. Thus, this matchup is expected to be electrifying, as there is a lot on the line for both teams.

Prediction

Spring 2024 Playoffs schedule (Image via LCK)

T1 is experiencing a bittersweet LCK Spring 2024 split due to various reasons. Firstly, this squad finished the Regular Season in second place after presenting stellar performances back-to-back. However, when T1 faced Hanwha Life Esports in the Playoffs Round 2, the latter obliterated the former with a 3-0 scoreline.

The recent DDoS attacks on the LCK teams affected T1 a lot, its players couldn't play LoL solo queue matches, and they were a little unaware of the current meta during the game against HLE. Subsequently, the former team saw a bad draft as well as poor laning phases in all three games.

However, T1 bounced back significantly against Dplus KIA in their next game. All five players showed great prowess and dominated during team fights to win the series 3-0.

Hanwha Life Esports, on the other hand, has become a force to be reckoned with in this LCK Spring 2024. It is one of the favorites to win the LCK, and all this team's players are performing at their best.

Following HLE's victory against T1 in Round 2, they faced GenG Esports in Round 3. Despite winning the first game in the series, the former was outclassed in the next three games and lost the series 1-3.

The current LoL meta heavily relies on the mid-jungle duo. Thus, HLE's Peanut and Zeka must outperform the opposition from the start to increase their chances of winning.

However, as Faker and Oner are on the opponent team, it will be pretty intriguing to witness how this matchup pans out. In terms of the prediction, T1 is anticipated to defeat HLE 3-1.

Head-to-head

T1 and HLE contended against each other 22 times in total. The former was victorious 15 times, while the latter prevailed seven times.

Previous results

T1's last match was against Dplus KIA in Round 2 of the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs and they won the series 3-0.

Alternatively, HLE lost their previous match 1-3 against GenG in the Spring 2024 Playoffs' Round 3.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage Lower Bracket Final will begin at the following times:

PT : April 12, 11 pm

: April 12, 11 pm CET : April 13, 8 am

: April 13, 8 am IST : April 13, 11:30 am

: April 13, 11:30 am Beijing CST : April 13, 2 pm

: April 13, 2 pm KST: April 13, 3 pm

Importantly, fans can visit the websites below to watch the series live:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

LCK Spring watch parties will also be hosted on the channels of several well-known Twitch streamers.

