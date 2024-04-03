T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage Round 2 will feature a T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) matchup. This is one of the most highly-anticipated clashes on the split so far and is expected to be pretty competitive. Both teams have some legendary names on their rosters and a total of seven LoL Worlds winners.

The winner of the T1 vs HLE series will advance to Round 3 to face Gen.G Esports. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket and go up against Dplus KIA. The stakes are quite high, as only the two LCK finalists will qualify for the MSI 2024.

Let's explore both T1 and HLE's recent results and statistics before their eagerly anticipated matchup in the LCK Spring 2024.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

T1 going up against HLE in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs (Image via LCK)

T1 is the only organization in League of Legends LCK that didn't make any roster change for the 2024 season. That's mainly because the team won Worlds 2023, the most coveted trophy in LoL esports.

Subsequently, T1 is still looking like one of the strongest teams in the LCK currently, and they have the potential to win the LCK Spring 2024.

Although T1 lost three games in the LCK Regular Season, it still finished in second place with a 15-3 record. The team lost two games against GenG and once against Hanwha Life Esports.

The most significant factor during T1's victories was Faker, who won 11 MVP awards in the Regular Season. He showed dominance during the laning phase and prominently impacted the late-game team fights. However, T1's jungler, Oner, and ADC, Gumayusi, must step up significantly to increase the team's chances of winning against HLE.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports also finished the LCK Spring 2024 with a 15-3 record, but in third place. It made three new signings, Doran, Peanut, and Delight, ahead of the split. The team looked like a force to be reckoned with after some dominant performances, even against top sides.

The mid-jungle duo of Zeka and Peanut has been exceptional so far, and they can single-handedly make or break a game. When the duo takes the early-game Creep Score (CS) lead and objective controls, HLE looks flawless during the late-game team fights.

HLE's previous Playoff Stage match was against the Kwangdong Freecs. The team obliterated the opposition with a 3-0 series win. HLE's Delight had a phenomenal series with his roaming support plays using Rell and Blitzcrank.

The best-of-five matchup of T1 vs HLE is expected to be a treat for fans as some legendary names are going head-to-head. As for the prediction, T1 is expected to win the series 3-1.

Head-to-head

T1 and HLE played against each other 21 times. The former prevailed 15 times, while the latter managed to win only six times.

Previous results

T1 played their previous match against DRX in the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season. They won the series 2-0.

On the other hand, HLE won their previous series 3-0 against the Kwangdong Freecs in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage Round 1.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The T1 vs HLE matchup in Round 2 of the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will be broadcast at the following times:

PT : April 4, 1 am

: April 4, 1 am CET : April 4, 10 am

: April 4, 10 am IST : April 4, 1:30 pm

: April 4, 1:30 pm KST: April 4, 5 pm

Importantly, fans can head to the following sites to watch the match live:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Moreover, several well-known Twitch streamers will also hold LCK watch parties on their channels.

