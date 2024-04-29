7 best support players heading to League of Legends MSI 2024

With League of Legends MSI 2024 right around the corner, fans are ready to witness the best support players in League of Legends play on one of the game's most competitive stages. With the game's meta heavily reliant on the bot lane, top-tier talents in this role have proved essential to their teams' success. The tournament will see 12 incredible support players across different regions starting May 1.

While each of them has a unique playstyle, some are just clearly a cut above the rest. This article will rank the best support players heading to the League of Legends MSI 2024 event from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The 7 best support players participating in League of Legends MSI 2024, ranked

7) FNC Jun

Jun is FNC's support in MSI 2024 (Image via FNC)

Jun is one of the best support players in League of Legends heading to MSI 2024. With his top-tier mechanics, decent champion pool, and ability to play around his team, he is essential to FNC's domestic success. He is arguably the best and most consistent player on his team.

As an international tournament rookie, Jun has to amp up his already solid performance to be able to stand head-to-head with these League of Legends support veterans. Nonetheless, his form looks very promising, and fans are excited to see what he can do on the international stage.

6) TL CoreJJ

CoreJJ is one of the best support players heading to MSI 2024 (Image via LCS)

CoreJJ is one of the best players in the LCS and a top talent when it comes to the support role in League of Legends. He has been Team Liquid's anchor throughout the season, keeping things together with his gameplay consistency and intelligent play-making around the map.

CoreJJ shines in tank-engage supports like Nautilus and Rell. However, he needs to step up his flexibility and champion pool to compete with other world-class players in this category at MSI 2024.

5) G2 Mikyx

Mikyx is looking to reclaim the MSI throne (Image via Riot Games)

Mikyx is a talented support with both skills and experience on the international stage. He has been one of the best players in LEC for years and continues to improve every single time he shows up at MSI.

While his inconsistency can sometimes cost his team the whole game, he is a very skilled player capable of adapting to meta changes. With an MSI win under his belt in 2019, he is looking to reclaim the throne for G2.

4) Gen.G Lehends

Lehends is among the best support players in League of Legends MSI 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Lehends has been a familiar face in the LCK scene for many years now. His deep knowledge of the game is reflected in his map calls and the macro plays Gen.G is known for. Although sometimes overshadowed by some of his teammates, he is still likely to be one of the best support players in League of Legends MSI 2024.

Lehends' weakness is in his champion pool. Although an exceptional engage-support player, he hasn't been very impactful around the map with ranged support units. If he overcomes this in MSI, he is guaranteed to propel Gen.G to its first international win.

3) TES Meiko

Meiko is one of the best League of Legends support players (Image via Top Esports)

Meiko is one of the veteran players going to MSI 2024, and his experience was truly instrumental in Top Esports' success in the LPL. Like the other top-tier supports on this list, Meiko can play both ranged and engage champions well.

Despite a lackluster performance last year, TES' support is looking to redeem himself in the upcoming tournament. Meiko and Jackeylove have a unique aggressive playstyle that may take other bot laners by surprise.

2) T1 Keria

T1 Keria is a world-class support player (Image via Riot Games)

Keria has been one of the most hyped support players in recent years and for a good reason. The T1 prodigy is an extremely talented player with a wide champion pool whose mechanics are just amazing to watch. After his Worlds 2023 win, he is still considered one of the best supports heading into League of Legends MSI 2024.

Despite T1 finishing second in the LCK, Keria, alongside Gumayusi, held the game for the team in moments when all hope was lost. Fans are looking forward to his flashy picks in MSI 2024, including his popular Caitlyn and Varus supports.

1) BLG ON

ON is one of the best support players in League of Legends MSI 2024 (Image via LPL)

ON is the best support player heading into MSI 2024. He excels at using engage and ranged support champions, not to mention his wide champion pool. In the LPL Spring Split 2024, his awareness of what needs to be done around the map was instrumental in BLG's success.

ON is a very selfless player who likes to play around his team, may it be picking unconventional champions to deny enemy picks or dying early to get his carry ahead. With Elk as his ADC, the two seem to be the scariest duo laners to go up against in MSI 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more League of Legends MSI 2024 updates.