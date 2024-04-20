Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Grand Final is set to feature a Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming matchup. Although both are qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational, this encounter will decide which team progresses to the bracket stage and which qualifies for the play-ins.

Top Esports and Bilibili Gaming already faced off against each other in the Upper Bracket Final, where the latter won with a 3-2 scoreline. Ahead of their matchup in the Grand Final, let's take a look at both teams' recent results and statistics.

Top Esports vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Grand Final

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Top Esports, with newly signed players such as 369, Creme, and Meiko, has become a force to be reckoned with in the new season. The team put in exceptional performances throughout the group stage.

Furthermore, Top Esports' ADC, JackeyLove, is in phenomenal form. Thanks to him, the team is winning bot-lane 2v2 fights most of the time.

Top Esports faced off against JD Gaming in the lower bracket final. With picks like Pyke and K'Sante, 369 dominated the mid-to-late game team fights. The mid-jungle duo was also impressive, helping the team to a 3-1 victory.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Bilibili Gaming is the favorite to win the LPL Spring 2024 trophy. With knight and Elk in top form, the team even has the potential to win the MSI 2024 event.

Previously, Bilibili Gaming faced Top Esports in the upper bracket final, and the matchup was quite competitive. The team's top laner, Bin, is one of its biggest strengths. He can play both tank and carry champions exceptionally well to greatly influence team fights.

Prediction: Top Esports is anticipated to win the series 3-2 and secure the LPL trophy.

Head-to-head

Top Esports and Bilibili Gaming faced off against each other 15 times. The former came out on top nine times, while the latter managed to prevail six times.

Previous results

Top Esports defeated JD Gaming 3-1 in LPL Spring 2024's lower bracket final.

Bilibili Gaming won 3-2 against Top Esports in their previous series in the upper bracket final.

LPL Spring 2024 Split rosters

Top Esports:

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Livestream details

The Grand Final matchup between Top Esports and Bilibili Gaming in the LPL Spring 2024 will start at the following times:

PT : April 20, 1:30 am

: April 20, 1:30 am CET : April 20, 10:30 am

: April 20, 10:30 am IST : April 20, 2 pm

: April 20, 2 pm Beijing CST : April 20, 4:30 pm

: April 20, 4:30 pm KST: April 20, 5:30 pm

Fans can go to these websites to watch the Grand Final live:

For news updates on the League of Legends MSI 2024, follow Sportskeeda.

Poll : Who will win the LPL Spring 2024? Top Esports Bilibili Gaming 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback