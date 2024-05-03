League of Legends Vanguard error codes: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

When launching League of Legends, you might sometimes see VAN error codes. This usually means your settings are clashing with Riot Vanguard. There are many error codes, and each symbolizes different malfunctions. Hence, decoding their meaning and rectifying their issues will ensure you have a smooth League of Legends Vanguard experience.

This article takes a look at each error code in League of Legends Vanguard and their possible fixes.

All Vanguard error codes in League of Legends and their possible fixes

The arrival of Vanguard on League of Legends patch 14.9 has ushered in a plethora of error codes that have left the players scratching their heads. However, knowing about a specific error code and implementing a possible fix can be pretty straightforward.

Here are all the Vanguard error codes and their possible solutions:

VAN -1

Meaning/Reason : Uninstall Failure

: Uninstall Failure Possible fix: Reinstall Vanguard.

VAN 0

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.

VAN 1

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.

VAN 6

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.

VAN 68

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client; check the network connection.

VAN -81

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)

VAN 84

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client; check the network connection.

VAN -102

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)

VAN -104

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)

VAN 128

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.) Troubleshooting guide: VAN 128.

VAN 138

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Install Vanguard and LoL on a physical Windows instance rather than a virtual one.

VAN 152

Meaning/Reason : HWID Ban

: HWID Ban Possible fix: Hardware ban.

VAN 1067

Meaning/Reason : Connection Error

: Connection Error Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client. This error typically occurs when the computer has malware or unusual software installed.

VAN9001

Meaning/Reason : TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 is disabled

: TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 is disabled Possible fix: The Windows 11 version needs to support TPM 2.0. Troubleshooting guide: VAN9001.

VAN9002

Meaning/Reason : Exploit Protection is disabled

: Exploit Protection is disabled Possible fix: Enable the Exploit Protection.

VAN9005

Meaning/Reason : This Vanguard version requires TPM version 2.0 and UEFI-compliant firmware

: This Vanguard version requires TPM version 2.0 and UEFI-compliant firmware Possible fix: Change the BIOS mode to UEFI and enable TPM 2.0. Troubleshooting guide: VAN9005.

VAN9006

Meaning/Reason : Windows version not supported by Vanguard

: Windows version not supported by Vanguard Possible fix: Update the Windows version to Version 1803 or later.

There could be many causes leading to these Vanguard errors in League of Legends. Though some solutions have been proposed, they may not prove effective in all cases.

Therefore, if the errors continue to haunt you, you can always submit a ticket to the official Riot Games support team.

