League of Legends Vanguard error codes: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

When launching League of Legends, you might sometimes see VAN error codes. This usually means your settings are clashing with Riot Vanguard. There are many error codes, and each symbolizes different malfunctions. Hence, decoding their meaning and rectifying their issues will ensure you have a smooth League of Legends Vanguard experience.
This article takes a look at each error code in League of Legends Vanguard and their possible fixes.
All Vanguard error codes in League of Legends and their possible fixes
The arrival of Vanguard on League of Legends patch 14.9 has ushered in a plethora of error codes that have left the players scratching their heads. However, knowing about a specific error code and implementing a possible fix can be pretty straightforward.
Here are all the Vanguard error codes and their possible solutions:
VAN -1
- Meaning/Reason: Uninstall Failure
- Possible fix: Reinstall Vanguard.
VAN 0
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.
VAN 1
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.
VAN 6
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client.
VAN 68
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client; check the network connection.
VAN -81
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)
VAN 84
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart LoL and the Riot Client; check the network connection.
VAN -102
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)
VAN -104
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.)
VAN 128
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client (uninstall and reinstall both LoL and Vanguard if the problem is not fixed.) Troubleshooting guide: VAN 128.
VAN 138
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Install Vanguard and LoL on a physical Windows instance rather than a virtual one.
VAN 152
- Meaning/Reason: HWID Ban
- Possible fix: Hardware ban.
VAN 1067
- Meaning/Reason: Connection Error
- Possible fix: Restart the PC and the Riot Client. This error typically occurs when the computer has malware or unusual software installed.
VAN9001
- Meaning/Reason: TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 is disabled
- Possible fix: The Windows 11 version needs to support TPM 2.0. Troubleshooting guide: VAN9001.
VAN9002
- Meaning/Reason: Exploit Protection is disabled
- Possible fix: Enable the Exploit Protection.
VAN9005
- Meaning/Reason: This Vanguard version requires TPM version 2.0 and UEFI-compliant firmware
- Possible fix: Change the BIOS mode to UEFI and enable TPM 2.0. Troubleshooting guide: VAN9005.
VAN9006
- Meaning/Reason: Windows version not supported by Vanguard
- Possible fix: Update the Windows version to Version 1803 or later.
There could be many causes leading to these Vanguard errors in League of Legends. Though some solutions have been proposed, they may not prove effective in all cases.
Therefore, if the errors continue to haunt you, you can always submit a ticket to the official Riot Games support team.
