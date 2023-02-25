5 tips for new League of Legends players looking to go professional

League of Legends is undoubtedly one of the world's most well-known and renowned MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games. Since its inception in 2009, it has been constantly changing and expanding, while also reaching huge popularity.

With League of Legends' growth increasing over the years, it has truly evolved into more than simply a video game. With creator Riot Games collaborating with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Netflix, it's apparent that the title has achieved worldwide acclaim that only a few accomplish.

Considering this, professional League of Legends play has also reached new heights. The meta is continuously changing due to the game's advancing nature, with frequent patches affecting the numerous components and dynamics involved.

With Season 13 already bringing a slew of changes, the path to becoming a professional player has become that much tougher owing to the game's growth. This post will provide five tips for new League of Legends players who are interested in becoming professionals to assist them.

Disclaimer: The following tips are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

League of Legends guide: 5 tips to improve competitive play

1) Developing the game sense

Building game sense is a fundamental ability for players who wish to enhance their gameplay and advance to a greater level. This represents their ability to make sound judgments based on the information at their disposal.

Understanding the mechanics, knowing when to push or retreat, anticipating opponent actions, and forecasting objective spawning are all part of this in League of Legends.

It also entails understanding one's champion's skills and limitations, as well as learning how to play to their team's strengths. This takes time, effort, and a desire to learn and adapt to new scenarios, but it can ultimately lead to better success and enjoyment in the game.

2) Mastering a small set of champion pool

Mastering a small number of champions is a vital step in becoming a competent player in League of Legends. Rather than attempting to study and play every character in the game, concentrating on a handful provides for a more in-depth grasp of the selected champions' mechanics, strengths, and limitations.

This knowledge enables players to make more educated decisions during matches, resulting in greater gaming and higher winning possibilities. A narrow pool also allows for greater knowledge of specific champions, leading to enhanced mechanics, game sense, and overall performance.

As a seasoned professional, one will ultimately find themselves in a position where they need to expand their champion pool for a variety of reasons. It is something that players will acclimatize to as they progress from novice to seasoned.

3) Being extremely passionate about the game

Being incredibly passionate about the game is essential for beginners who want to become professionals. League of Legends is a competitive and sophisticated title that takes a lot of skill, strategy, and dedication.

Hours of practice, study, and devotion are necessary to achieve the level of expertise required to compete at the professional level. Strong enthusiasm for the game offers the drive and hunger required to put in the time and effort required to progress.

It also assists players in remaining focused, persevering through failures, and keeping a positive attitude when faced with difficulties. It's nearly impossible to maintain the amount of devotion necessary to become a professional player unless one has a genuine love for the game.

4) Having a positive mindset

A positive mindset is necessary to succeed in any competitive industry. Staying motivated, having realistic objectives, and being open to constructive criticism is a part of all this.

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance, taking breaks, and avoiding burnout are also important. A positive attitude will assist players in persevering through the ups and downs of the professional scene, while remaining focused on their long-term ambitions.

Being open to change is another element of having a positive mentality. Just because something feels difficult, different, or requires one to go outside of their comfort zone does not indicate that one should avoid change.

Being adaptable entails more than just new players becoming professionals. It's an element of life's progression that's important to utilize in the realm of League of Legends as well.

5) Practice makes perfect

Finally, one of the most crucial components that a new player must grasp in order to become a professional is consistent practice. League of Legends is a highly competitive game that requires talent, strategy, and cooperation. Practice is essential for improving beginners' gameplay and boosting their chances of success.

Practicing assists novice players in developing muscle memory, allowing them to perform techniques more effectively and with less thinking. This liberates cerebral energy for decision-making and strategic planning. Furthermore, practice helps them detect and solve errors in their gameplay, which is critical for progress.

Teamwork is also fundamental in League of Legends, since training as a squad helps players build greater communication, coordination, and trust. As beginners advance, they will face increasingly complicated problems. Playing as a squad can help them prepare for these challenges and enhance their overall performance.

More about League of Legends professional play

Since the game's introduction in 2009, professional play in recent times has undoubtedly been in its most competitive state it has ever been. In the initial periods of League of Legends, the disparity between ordinary and top-tier professional players/teams was enormous.

This was due to a substantial disparity between elite teams being 10 steps ahead of others in terms of having superior plans, their players having better mechanics, and the coaches devising meta-breaking picks.

But things have altered dramatically. With the game currently in Season 13, a great deal of knowledge, strategies, champion matchups, and so on are common knowledge today. There isn't too much of a difference right now between an ordinary and a top-tier team/professional player, besides individual intellect.

With League of Legends being so competitive, becoming a professional has become even more difficult. The professional scene of the game can oftentimes be very cut-throat. One might even say that being a high-elo player has also become significantly more difficult, with average gamers now being better than before.

It's certainly not straightforward to become a professional League of Legends player. To become a top-tier talent, one must have exceptional talent, work ethic, professionalism, game knowledge, and other qualities.

This is especially true for new players who wish to enter the world of League of Legends to become professionals. This is because it can easily take a significant amount of time to just even comprehend the basics of the game, much alone acquire anywhere near the quality necessary to be a professional player.

Ultimately, being a professional player is difficult and not suitable for everybody. It is crucial to think carefully about whether or not they want to become professionals in League of Legends, as such decisions may frequently be career-changing.

These tips will undoubtedly be of great assistance to new League of Legends players looking to make it as professionals. If an individual sincerely wants to go down that path, their passion, skill, practice, devotion, and other factors will play a significant role.

