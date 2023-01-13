League of Legends Season 13 Lunar Reveal: All missions, rewards, and more

League of Legends' first major event for 2023, titled Lunar Revel, officially kicked off on January 12 across the world. This marks the Chinese New Year celebration and is also an event that takes place on an annual basis.
This year, Riot Games has released several new Epic and Legendary skins, two Prestige skins, and an exciting battle pass for players to enjoy. All of the rewards that can be obtained as well as the event missions that players can participate in during Lunar Revel 2023 have been listed out in this article.
Lunar Revel is arguably one of the biggest and most important events within League of Legends as it spans for over a month and provides players with additional objectives to meet, besides simple wins and losses.
Complete details of the League of Legends Lunar Revel event for season 13
League of Legends' Lunar Revel event for season 13 began on January 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm (PT) and will remain accessible until February 20, 2023 at 11:59 pm (PT). Fortunately, the event's special shop will only close on February 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm (PT).
It has been divided into two separate portions, with the first section, which began on January 12, called Mythmaker, while the second part, which is set to begin on January 27, is being called Lunar Revel.
Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass
League of Legends players will now be able to purchase the Lunar Revel event pass for 1650 RP. Upon doing so, they will gain instant access to 200 Mythmaker Tokens and four Mythmaker Orbs. In addition to this, the premium battle pass will be unlocked as well.
For players interested in the premium option, they can buy the Lunar Revel 2023 bundle for 2650 RP. This bundle will offer all of the rewards mentioned above as well as the champion Sivir and her brand new Mythmaker skin alongside a border and icon.
Rewards from the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass
All rewards from the Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass are provided in the table below:
It should be noted here that by the time players hit tier 50, they will have 2000 tokens, which should be enough to purchase the Mythmaker Sivir Prestige skin.
Missions
To obtain all of the rewards mentioned above, players will have to complete certain event missions, which have been listed in the tables below.
It's important to mention that pass owners will also gain access to a repeatable mission where they'll get 200 Event Pass XP for 200 points, irrespective of whether they win or lose the game.
Mythmaker missions
Lunar Revel Missions
Cost of skins
As expected, the Lunar Revel 2023 event will have plenty of skins for players to purchase. The prices of all of the event's skins have been provided below:
Mythmaker skins
- Mythmaker Irelia (Legendary) - 1820 RP
- Mythmaker Sivir - 1350 RP
- Mythmaker Galio - 1350 RP
- Mythmaker Garena - 1350 RP
- Mythmaker Zyra - 1350 RP
Lunar Revel skins
- Lunar Empress Ashe - 1350 RP
- Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix - 1350 RP
- Lunar Guardian Malphite - 1350 RP
- Lunar Empress Qiyana - 1350 RP
- Lunar Emperor Thresh - 1350 RP
Lastly, the popular ARURF game mode will be returning to League of Legends alongside the Lunar Revel 2023 event.