League of Legends Season 13 Lunar Reveal: All missions, rewards, and more

By Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
Modified Jan 13, 2023 06:43 PM IST
All of the rewards in the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 event and other details (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends' first major event for 2023, titled Lunar Revel, officially kicked off on January 12 across the world. This marks the Chinese New Year celebration and is also an event that takes place on an annual basis.

This year, Riot Games has released several new Epic and Legendary skins, two Prestige skins, and an exciting battle pass for players to enjoy. All of the rewards that can be obtained as well as the event missions that players can participate in during Lunar Revel 2023 have been listed out in this article.

Lunar Revel is arguably one of the biggest and most important events within League of Legends as it spans for over a month and provides players with additional objectives to meet, besides simple wins and losses.

Complete details of the League of Legends Lunar Revel event for season 13

League of Legends' Lunar Revel event for season 13 began on January 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm (PT) and will remain accessible until February 20, 2023 at 11:59 pm (PT). Fortunately, the event's special shop will only close on February 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm (PT).

It has been divided into two separate portions, with the first section, which began on January 12, called Mythmaker, while the second part, which is set to begin on January 27, is being called Lunar Revel.

Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass

League of Legends players will now be able to purchase the Lunar Revel event pass for 1650 RP. Upon doing so, they will gain instant access to 200 Mythmaker Tokens and four Mythmaker Orbs. In addition to this, the premium battle pass will be unlocked as well.

For players interested in the premium option, they can buy the Lunar Revel 2023 bundle for 2650 RP. This bundle will offer all of the rewards mentioned above as well as the champion Sivir and her brand new Mythmaker skin alongside a border and icon.

Rewards from the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass

All rewards from the Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass are provided in the table below:

MILESTONETOKENSREWARDS
0200 Tokens4 Mythmaker Orbs
120 Tokens
260 Tokens1000 Blue Essence
320 Tokens
420 TokensMythmaker Rabbit Icon
560 Tokens
620 TokensMythmaker Bunny Icon
760 Tokens
820 Tokens10 Win XP Boost
920 Tokens
1060 Tokens5 Mythic Essence
1120 Tokens
1220 TokensMystery Ward
1360 Tokens
1420 TokensLucky Wink Emote
1560 Tokens
1620 TokensLantern Release Emote
1760 Tokens
1820 Tokens625 Orange Essence
1920 Tokens
2060 Tokens5 Mythic Essence
2120 Tokens
2220 TokensMythmaker Orb
2360 Tokens
2420 TokensOpera Hands Emote
2560 Tokens
2620 TokensEternals Series 1 Capsule
2760 Tokens
2820 TokensMystery Emote
2920 Tokens
3060 TokensMythmaker Grab Bag
3120 Tokens
3220 Tokens5 Mythic Essence
3360 Tokens
3420 Tokens2000 Blue Essence
3560 Tokens
3620 TokensTea Sip Emote
3760 Tokens
3820 TokensMasterwork Chest & Key
3920 Tokens
4060 Tokens625 Orange Essence
4120 Tokens
4220 Tokens10 Mythic Essence
4360 Tokens
4420 TokensMythmaker Orb
4560 Tokens
4620 TokensLunar Revel 2023 Banner Skin
4760 Tokens
4820 TokensMasterwork Chest & Key
4920 Tokens
5060 TokensMythmaker Grab Bag
5120 Tokens (Repeatable)
5220 Tokens (Repeatable)
5320 Tokens (Repeatable)
5420 Tokens (Repeatable)
5520 Tokens (Repeatable)

It should be noted here that by the time players hit tier 50, they will have 2000 tokens, which should be enough to purchase the Mythmaker Sivir Prestige skin.

Missions

To obtain all of the rewards mentioned above, players will have to complete certain event missions, which have been listed in the tables below.

It's important to mention that pass owners will also gain access to a repeatable mission where they'll get 200 Event Pass XP for 200 points, irrespective of whether they win or lose the game.

Mythmaker missions

MISSIONOBJECTIVESLOL EVENT XP
The Tale BeginsPlay as a Premade Group of 5OREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games500
A New HeroineKill 300 MinionsOREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games500
The (Other) HeroineEarn 30,000 GoldOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games750
The Great Beast GalioDeal 50,000 Magic DamageOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games750
A Spirit's PlaythingsWin 2 GamesOREarn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games1000
A Myth, Made...Play a game with or as: Irelia, Sivir, Galio, Garen, or ZyraOREarn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games1500

Lunar Revel Missions

MISSIONOBJECTIVESLOL EVENT XP
A Formal Invitation for Two EmpressesDeal 60,000 Damage to ChampionsOREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games500
A Banquet of OpportunityGet a Multi-kill (double, triple, quadra, or pentakill)OREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games500
The Empress, RestoredAs a team, slay 4 DragonsOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games750
The Empress, ResplendentEarn 75 Vision ScoreOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games750
For Want of PeaceHeal 25,000 DamageOREarn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games1000
And Now, We Feast!Play with or as: Thresh, Ashe, Qiyana, Kha'Zix, or MalphiteOREarn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games1500

Cost of skins

As expected, the Lunar Revel 2023 event will have plenty of skins for players to purchase. The prices of all of the event's skins have been provided below:

Mythmaker skins

  • Mythmaker Irelia (Legendary) - 1820 RP
  • Mythmaker Sivir - 1350 RP
  • Mythmaker Galio - 1350 RP
  • Mythmaker Garena - 1350 RP
  • Mythmaker Zyra - 1350 RP

Lunar Revel skins

  • Lunar Empress Ashe - 1350 RP
  • Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix - 1350 RP
  • Lunar Guardian Malphite - 1350 RP
  • Lunar Empress Qiyana - 1350 RP
  • Lunar Emperor Thresh - 1350 RP

Lastly, the popular ARURF game mode will be returning to League of Legends alongside the Lunar Revel 2023 event.

