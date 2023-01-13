League of Legends Season 13 Lunar Reveal: All missions, rewards, and more

League of Legends' first major event for 2023, titled Lunar Revel, officially kicked off on January 12 across the world. This marks the Chinese New Year celebration and is also an event that takes place on an annual basis.

This year, Riot Games has released several new Epic and Legendary skins, two Prestige skins, and an exciting battle pass for players to enjoy. All of the rewards that can be obtained as well as the event missions that players can participate in during Lunar Revel 2023 have been listed out in this article.

Lunar Revel is arguably one of the biggest and most important events within League of Legends as it spans for over a month and provides players with additional objectives to meet, besides simple wins and losses.

Complete details of the League of Legends Lunar Revel event for season 13

League of Legends' Lunar Revel event for season 13 began on January 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm (PT) and will remain accessible until February 20, 2023 at 11:59 pm (PT). Fortunately, the event's special shop will only close on February 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm (PT).

It has been divided into two separate portions, with the first section, which began on January 12, called Mythmaker, while the second part, which is set to begin on January 27, is being called Lunar Revel.

Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass

League of Legends players will now be able to purchase the Lunar Revel event pass for 1650 RP. Upon doing so, they will gain instant access to 200 Mythmaker Tokens and four Mythmaker Orbs. In addition to this, the premium battle pass will be unlocked as well.

For players interested in the premium option, they can buy the Lunar Revel 2023 bundle for 2650 RP. This bundle will offer all of the rewards mentioned above as well as the champion Sivir and her brand new Mythmaker skin alongside a border and icon.

Rewards from the League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass

All rewards from the Lunar Revel 2023 Event Pass are provided in the table below:

MILESTONE TOKENS REWARDS 0 200 Tokens 4 Mythmaker Orbs 1 20 Tokens 2 60 Tokens 1000 Blue Essence 3 20 Tokens 4 20 Tokens Mythmaker Rabbit Icon 5 60 Tokens 6 20 Tokens Mythmaker Bunny Icon 7 60 Tokens 8 20 Tokens 10 Win XP Boost 9 20 Tokens 10 60 Tokens 5 Mythic Essence 11 20 Tokens 12 20 Tokens Mystery Ward 13 60 Tokens 14 20 Tokens Lucky Wink Emote 15 60 Tokens 16 20 Tokens Lantern Release Emote 17 60 Tokens 18 20 Tokens 625 Orange Essence 19 20 Tokens 20 60 Tokens 5 Mythic Essence 21 20 Tokens 22 20 Tokens Mythmaker Orb 23 60 Tokens 24 20 Tokens Opera Hands Emote 25 60 Tokens 26 20 Tokens Eternals Series 1 Capsule 27 60 Tokens 28 20 Tokens Mystery Emote 29 20 Tokens 30 60 Tokens Mythmaker Grab Bag 31 20 Tokens 32 20 Tokens 5 Mythic Essence 33 60 Tokens 34 20 Tokens 2000 Blue Essence 35 60 Tokens 36 20 Tokens Tea Sip Emote 37 60 Tokens 38 20 Tokens Masterwork Chest & Key 39 20 Tokens 40 60 Tokens 625 Orange Essence 41 20 Tokens 42 20 Tokens 10 Mythic Essence 43 60 Tokens 44 20 Tokens Mythmaker Orb 45 60 Tokens 46 20 Tokens Lunar Revel 2023 Banner Skin 47 60 Tokens 48 20 Tokens Masterwork Chest & Key 49 20 Tokens 50 60 Tokens Mythmaker Grab Bag 51 20 Tokens (Repeatable) 52 20 Tokens (Repeatable) 53 20 Tokens (Repeatable) 54 20 Tokens (Repeatable) 55 20 Tokens (Repeatable)

It should be noted here that by the time players hit tier 50, they will have 2000 tokens, which should be enough to purchase the Mythmaker Sivir Prestige skin.

Missions

To obtain all of the rewards mentioned above, players will have to complete certain event missions, which have been listed in the tables below.

It's important to mention that pass owners will also gain access to a repeatable mission where they'll get 200 Event Pass XP for 200 points, irrespective of whether they win or lose the game.

Mythmaker missions

MISSION OBJECTIVES LOL EVENT XP The Tale Begins Play as a Premade Group of 5OREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 A New Heroine Kill 300 MinionsOREarn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 The (Other) Heroine Earn 30,000 GoldOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games 750 The Great Beast Galio Deal 50,000 Magic DamageOREarn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games 750 A Spirit's Playthings Win 2 Games OR Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 1000 A Myth, Made... Play a game with or as: Irelia, Sivir, Galio, Garen, or ZyraOREarn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 1500

Lunar Revel Missions

MISSION OBJECTIVES LOL EVENT XP A Formal Invitation for Two Empresses Deal 60,000 Damage to Champions OR Earn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 A Banquet of Opportunity Get a Multi-kill (double, triple, quadra, or pentakill) OR Earn 500 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 The Empress, Restored As a team, slay 4 Dragons OR Earn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games 750 The Empress, Resplendent Earn 75 Vision Score OR Earn 600 points from time spent playing and winning games 750 For Want of Peace Heal 25,000 Damage OR Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 1000 And Now, We Feast! Play with or as: Thresh, Ashe, Qiyana, Kha'Zix, or Malphite OR Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 1500

Cost of skins

As expected, the Lunar Revel 2023 event will have plenty of skins for players to purchase. The prices of all of the event's skins have been provided below:

Mythmaker skins

Mythmaker Irelia (Legendary) - 1820 RP

Mythmaker Sivir - 1350 RP

Mythmaker Galio - 1350 RP

Mythmaker Garena - 1350 RP

Mythmaker Zyra - 1350 RP

Lunar Revel skins

Lunar Empress Ashe - 1350 RP

Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix - 1350 RP

Lunar Guardian Malphite - 1350 RP

Lunar Empress Qiyana - 1350 RP

Lunar Emperor Thresh - 1350 RP

Lastly, the popular ARURF game mode will be returning to League of Legends alongside the Lunar Revel 2023 event.

