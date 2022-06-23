Watch: German Twitch streamer openly uses cheats in League of Legends

Logtube_, a German Twitch streamer, recently made waves by flagrantly showing off his scripts and cheats while playing as Xerath. The streamer, allegedly a Grand Master ranked player, not only showed cheats while playing League of Legends, but stated that it was on purpose.

The streamer further claimed that he wouldn't get banned on Twitch. Exhibiting no fear of his actions, he carried on playing.

Despite viewers' disdain, German Twitch streamer blatantly cheats during League of Legends match

Expressing no fear, the League of Legends Twitch streamer was cheating throughout his match as Xerath. One viewer asked if the streamer knew about the script being visible, to which the latter replied in negative.

Logtube_ also pointed out that he wouldn't get banned on Twitch, only using Twitch chat as opposed to speaking in voice. While playing as Xerath, the player could see enemies in the fog of war. Furthermore, when they got closer, he had a direct line that pointed them out. Due to this advantage, he could turn on evasion to avoid skills and land perfect skill shots.

This isn't the only time this streamer has openly cheated. In another match, Logtube_ used the name “FNC Wunder” and continued to use his Xerath script. Throughout the initial match, some viewers defended him, while others threatened to report. Despite that being the case, the Twitch streamer didn’t seem worried about consequences.

Reddit discusses cheating in League of Legends in Europe

Reddit’s LiveStreamFails community did not take kindly to Logtube_ openly cheating in League of Legends. While many disagree on how good League is, the majority abhor cheating in the game, as it makes ranked matches far harder to win. One comment just expressed their disbelief at the people defending the Twitch streamer's conduct.

Meanwhile, some have made fun of the situation, calling this streamer the “least scripted Xerath player.” Others mocked him for incurring losses despite cheating. This led to a conversation on cheating in League of Legends. According to comments, unfair play doesn’t guarantee a victory, as multiple factors determine a result in LoL.

One Redditor thought it was shameful that even with this powerful script, the player didn't always win (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

This led to some quipping that while they condemned cheating, the actual script looked cool and must have been fun to create. However, others agreed that while executing such plays can be a lot of fun, it does cause major problems in online games.

Another topic of discussion was the frequent use of such cheats in League of Legends. One comment stated that most champions in League actually don’t benefit from this kind of scripting, while others claimed that cheating is easy to detect in the game.

As of this writing, Logtube_ is still streaming League of Legends on the platform, so only time will tell if any of the viewers' reports will result in a punishment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far