League of Legends “Your Session has Expired” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While League of Legends players doesn’t usually encounter performance issues in the MOBA, there are moments when certain errors as well as bugs do crop up.

One such issue is the “Your Session has Expired” error, which many in the community do seem to face from time to time. While the message is usually shown to those sitting idly in the MOBA’s client for too long, it seems that some have been facing the issue while they are in the middle of the game.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Ascend above the rest with radiance in colors. Behold the Championship Azir Chromas! Ascend above the rest with radiance in colors. Behold the Championship Azir Chromas! https://t.co/tQfYN1oHSM

It has been one of the more annoying issues to deal with over the years and has persisted for many in the community to this date.

However, there are a few things that you will be able to do to fix the issue in the game, and today’s guide in particular will talk about how you can solve the “Your Session has Expired” Error in League of Legends.

Fixing the “Your Session has Expired” error in League of Legends

The “Your Session has Expired” error in League of Legends usually occurs when there is a network issue from the player's end or from the end of Riot Games. Hence, to be able to solve it in the MOBA, there are a few things that you will be required to do.

1) Checking for connectivity issues

One of the best ways to deal with this error in the game will be to check for connectivity issues with your ISP. Stopping all background downloads, clearing the cache, as well as restarting your modem is likely to root out the “Your Session has Expired” error in League of Legends.

2) Changing DNS server

If your internet is working optimally and you are still facing the issue in the MOBA, then you might need to change the DNS servers. When DNS addresses are seeing higher traffic, the “Your Session has Expired” error is something that occurs quite often in the game.

If you are using the default DNS that was offered to you by your service provider, then it is recommended to swap it out for Google DNS. This will in most cases weed out the issue, and temporarily solve the error in the game if higher server traffic is the root cause.

3) De-activating your computer’s sleep mode

Your system going into sleep mode can also be one of the main causes of the message popping up. Hence, de-activating your system’s sleep mode is something that you might want to do to deal with the issue in the game.

4) Uninstalling and reinstalling the game

While a drastic measure, it will still be one of the most reliable ones. Uninstalling and then reinstalling League of Legends can solve the “Your Session has Expired” error if the problem is something that is rooted in the game’s files themselves. You can also check for the latest updates from the launcher, as version mismatch can also be the culprit.

If you are still facing the same issue in the game, then you will be required to submit a ticket to Riot Support.

Poll : 0 votes