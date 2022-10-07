League of Legends 2022 Worlds event: Should you buy the Event Pass or the Bundle?

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship event is finally live, and players are having a great time completing the various battle pass challenges and getting their hands on event-exclusive loot and rewards.

The celebration will run in parallel to the 2022 Worlds international event, and the event which started on October 6, 2002, at 3 PM CT will last till November 15, 2022, at 1.59 AM CT. This gives players ample time to complete all the challenges, earn battle XP and look to unlock all the tiers of the battle pass.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Our redesigned league event pass 🤝 keeping you sane Our redesigned league event pass 🤝 keeping you sane https://t.co/b4guy2u1BE

However, to make the most of the event and obtain every loot from it players will be required to either purchase the Event Pass or the League of Legends 2022 World Championship event bundle.

But, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to which of the two premium options that they should go for. Therefore today’s guide will go over the key differences between the two, and the options that one should go for.

What’s in the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Event Pass?

The Worlds 2022 Event pass can be purchased for 1,650 RP and it usually offers the vest content-to-RP value in the MOBA. By just obtaining the pass, players will be able to access all the premium content that is present in the battle pass and get their hands on all the event-exclusive loot that the milestones have to offer.

Apart from tier loot, Summoners will instantly be awarded four Worlds 2022 loot orbs, each of which will contain a free skin shard along with 200 World 2022 event tokens.

Tokens can be cashed in to purchase more rewards from the store, which will again be exclusive to the 2022 Worlds event.

What’s in the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Pass Bundle?

Those who wish to purchase the pass bundle for 2,650 RP will not only be able to access everything that is present in the original pass but get their hands on the new Spirit Blossom Master Yi Skin as well, along with its matching loading screen border and the player icon.

Additionally, players without the champion will be provided with him as well when they purchase the bundle.

However, this skin will be the basic edition of the cosmetic as the Prestige Edition of Spirit Blossom Master Yi can be purchased with the use of tokens that players accumulate in the event.

Picking between the Event Pass and the Bundle in the League of Legends 2022 Worlds event

Players looking to make the most out of their investment to make the most bang for their buck are advised to purchase the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Event Pass for 1,650 RP. This is perfect for those who are only interested in unlocking the missions, as well as the token rewards.

However, Master Yi mains and collectors who do not already have this skin can honestly consider investing an additional RP amount to get the bundle. As for a 1,000 RP increase, players will be able to get their hands on an epic-tier skin that costs 1,350 RP.

Along with the skin, fans will also be receiving a matching loading screen border and player icon, which cannot be obtained through regular means and can only be purchased through limited-time standalone skin bundles.

If players are still undecided on which option to go for, then they can always pick the 1,650 RP Event Pass, which will automatically discount 1,000 RP from the Bundle if they decide to obtain it.

Summons will then have time till the end of the event to decide if they will to get the epic-tier Master Yi skin or not.

