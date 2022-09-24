League of Legends leaks reveal brand new Bewitching skinline for Halloween 2022

Recent League of Legends leaks that surfaced in the community have revealed some exciting news about the game's upcoming Halloween 2022 skins. It seems that the popular Bewitching skinline is set to make a return to the game with multiple champions planned to feature under its banner.

The skinline is expected to make its debut in PBE somewhere around October 5, 2022, and should be officially released along with patch 12.20. This is news that is bound to excite many fans, considering how popular the previous set of Bewitching skins were within the game.

It seems that in part 2 we will have Bewitching skins for Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko and Senna, in addition to an announcement of K'Sante



Worlds 2022 Part 2 skins has been leaked in the Worlds 2022 Client Hub

Besides that, a certain section of the game's fanbase did not want another version of the Fright Night skin for the upcoming Halloween 2022. Instead, they wished for developers to keep things creative, and it now seems like Riot Games has answered the community's prayers.

Readers should note that the article is speculative in nature and must be treated as such.

Complete details regarding the upcoming Bewitching skinline in League of Legends

Interestingly, the recent leaks about the upcoming Bewitching skinline in League of Legends is something that came up in a rather unorthodox manner. It is because, this time, they came directly from League of Legends' game client.

Reportedly, SkinSpotlights, a popular YouTuber and skin expert within the community, noticed that the word 'bewitching' was mentioned a few times within the game files. Other than just the possibility of the skinline returning, even the names of the champions being featured on the line were mentioned.

As it so happens, Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko, and Senna will be featured in the upcoming Bewitching skinline. Obviously, this is not a new skinline as there are a few champions within the game that are already under the Bewitching banner.

Bewitching line up was DATAMINED from THE LIVE CLIENT.

If you don't want to know stop reading.



I'm so happy for LB!!!!!! It's a dream skin for SO long. A new Senna skin that might make me play anything other than HN for her (I hope).

These skins may likely be added to the PBE right before the Group stages of Worlds 2022, which means that they will make their way into the game somewhere around October 5, 2022.

Consequently, fans can expect the skins to be released into the main game client somewhere around October 19, 2022 along with patch 12.20. This means that the skinline will possibly arrive alongside the Mecha skins that are also expected to be released with the same patch.

In any case, leaks regarding the Bewitching skinline have led to a positive response from fans. This is because when the reworked gothic skins were released earlier this month under the new skinline of Fright Night, many felt that the game would not receive any more Halloween skins this year.

In fact, some even feared that there would be more Fright Night skins arriving as Riot Games may look to expand on the skinline. However, this may not be the case as the developers possibly planned things out beforehand to keep the game fresh for League of Legends fans across the world.

