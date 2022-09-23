All rewards for League of Legends Worlds 2022 Pick'Em challenge

The Pick'Em challenge is a fun and interactive game that League of Legends players can participate in during Worlds 2022. In the Pick'Em challenge, fans will get a chance to predict the performance of the various teams in the tournament.

Based on a number of correct predictions, fans will be rewarded with many goodies by Riot Games. Specifically, all the rewards that fans can obtain through the Pick'Em challenge have been discussed in this article.

The Pick'Em challenge will be played worldwide on the official lol esports website and will have a global leaderboard that will rank the participants according to their performance. The best performers will be showered with some of the best rewards from League of Legends.

Full details regarding the Pick'Em challenge and its rewards in League of Legends

The Pick'Em challenge in League of Legends is a prediction game conducted by Riot Games yearly during the World Championships. The participants who get the most number of predictions correctly often get some amazing rewards.

This year, however, the rewards have been cranked to the maximum, incentivizing many fans to participate. The Pick'Em challenge usually consists of two different sections.

One of them is the normal Pick'Em section, where fans will predict the results of the group stages, quarter-finals and others. There is also the Crystal Ball challenge, where fans will need to answer 10 questions and be rewarded based on the number of correct ones they get.

However, there are two things that fans should remember before participating in the challenges. The points have been provided below:

Crystal Ball picks close right before play-ins on September 29, 2022

Traditional Pick'Em predictions will open before each stage, including Play-ins, Group Stages, Quarterfinals, semifinals and finals

Therefore, fans should ensure that they put in their predictions beforehand. In any case, it is time to provide the rewards that fans will get based on the predictions.

Reward for Traditional Pick'Em challenge

Perfect Picks: All Ultimate Skins

Top 5,000 Rank: Worlds 2022 Azir Skin + Champion

S-Tier Rank (Top 5%): 50 Event Tokens + 4 Worlds 2022 Capsules + Kassadin "Excuse Me?" Emote

A-Tier Rank (Top 20%): 3 Worlds 2022 Capsules + Kassadin "Excuse Me?" Emote

B-Tier Rank (Top 40%): 2 Worlds 2022 Capsules + Kassadin "Excuse Me?" Emote

C-Tier Rank (Top 70%): 1 Worlds 2022 Capsule + Kassadin "Excuse Me?" Emote

Reward for Crystal Ball challenge

Perfect Picks: All Ultimate Skins

Top 5,000 Rank: Worlds 2022 Azir Skin + Champion

S-Tier Rank (Top 5%): 50 Event Tokens + 4 Worlds 2022 Capsules + -Syndra "Serve!" Emote

A-Tier Rank (Top 20%): 3 Worlds 2022 Capsules + Syndra "Serve!" Emote

B-Tier Rank (Top 40%): 2 Worlds 2022 Capsules + Syndra "Serve!" Emote

C-Tier Rank (Top 70%): 1 Worlds 2022 Capsule + Syndra "Serve!" Emote

Thus, the rewards for the Pick'Em challenge are quite good, especially the reward for Perfect Picks. However, reaching there is also a huge challenge as players need to get everything right.

Lastly, players should remember that Perfect Picks will only be counted during the Pick'Em challenge at League of Legends Worlds 2022 from the group stage onwards.

However, it is essential to remember that last year, during Worlds 2021, nobody won the Perfect Pick reward. Hence, guaranteed rewards for the top 5000 players have been added, which will grant the participants with the Worlds 2022 Azir skin and the champion if they do not own him.

