When does Janna VFX update release in League of Legends?

Janna is the latest champion who is set to receive a fully revamped VFX update in League of Legends. Therefore, it is only natural that fans are eager to learn about the release date of this update.

Fortunately, Riot Games has officially announced that Janna's VFX update will be released along with patch 12.19, which is set for release on October 5, 2022. This update will overhaul not just Janna's base version, but most of her skins as well.

The Janna VFX update is something that fans have demanded for quite a long time. This is mainly because her animations are quite outdated, and they look bleak and pale when compared to champions that have been released in the past year or two.

Full details regarding the upcoming Janna VFX update in League of Legends

The 12.19 update will also include the brand new Spirit Blossom 2022 skins and an associated event.

The VFX update for Janna was uploaded on League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) on September 21, 2022, for players to test it out. Unfortunately, the initial impressions were not that good.

Fans felt that it looked half baked and her Q skill especially looked like a downgrade. Janna's Q basically summons a tornado that travels a certain distance while knocking enemies enroute.

Janna Visual Effect Update Comparison - All Skins

I'm happy with Janna's VFX Update but her Q needs to get so much better! W, E and R are amazing but Q got kinda downgraded. I do hope they listen to feedback and make it better.

Unfortunately, the new Q looked like a toned-down version of a tornado without much detail. Hence, fans took to Reddit and provided feedback regarding it to the developers.

As it happens, the League of Legends developers responded immediately and made some changes to the VFX of her Q ability and released it a day later on September 22, 2022. This change did appease fans as they felt that the subsequent VFX update looks complete.

However, despite that, the VFX update in general received mixed reviews. This is because many fans felt that Janna did not need an animation update, but a refresher to her in-game model instead.

Unfortunately, up until now, League of Legends developers have not provided any news on a potential update to Janna's model. However, this might not happen soon considering the developers are currently engaged in a full-fledged VGU update for Ahri.

In any case, Janna's VFX update is quite big as it not only overhauls her base model, but her skins as well. Janna has a total of 14 outfits and most of them are getting a full overhaul.

Her latest skins, such as Prestige Cyber Halo or the Crystal Rose will receive minor changes as they already have a much better VFX design compared to her older cosmetics.

