League of Legends World Championship 2022 event: All battle pass missions, rewards, event dates, and more

League of Legends’ biggest international event is finally live and the 2022 Worlds Championship will be heading into its main group stages in just a few days’ time.
Along with the games, fans will also be able to look forward to the 2022 Worlds event which will net them some amazing loot and rewards. The event pass will contain both a free and paid track system and will feature a battle pass which will net players event-exclusive tokens, as well as, orbs blue essence, and more.
There is indeed a lot to look forward to in the 2022 Worlds event this time around, as the celebration will be segregated into small individual events throughout the entirety of the competition.
Today’s guide will therefore go over the entire reward system in the League of Legends 2022 World Championship event, the missions that players will be required to complete, and the loot that they will receive as a result.
League of Legends 2022 Worlds event: Start time, end date, premium track price, and more
The 2022 Worlds event will be running from October 6, 2022, at 3 PM CT and come to an end on November 15, 2022, at 1.59 AM CT. To be able to get their hands on all the battle pass and event-exclusive rewards players will be required to get their hands on the premium track, which will come with a price tag of 1,650 RP.
Upon purchasing the premium track, League of Legends will immediately be rewarding players with four Worlds 2022 loot orbs, each of which will be containing a free skin shard along with 200 event-exclusive tokens.
Additionally, players will also be able to take part in “infinite token farming” missions if they purchase the premium battle pass.
Those who are opting for the League of Legends 2022 Worlds event bundle for 2,650 RP, will not only be able to get their hands on the original pass but obtain the brand new Spirit Blossom Master Yi Skin as well. As an added bonus, players who do not have the champion in their roster will obtain him along with the skin.
All pass rewards in League of Legends 2002 World Championship event
With the newly evolved event pass, players will be required to earn 400 LoL Event XP for each level of the battle pass, tho advance through the various tiers. Below is a liest of all the tiers/milestones and the rewards that it will net players:
Milestone Zero
- Reward: 200tokens and 4x Worlds 2022 Loot Orbs
- Cost: Premium
Milestone One
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Two
- Reward: 80 tokens and 750 Orange Essence
- Cost: Tokens are free
Milestone Three
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Four
- Reward: 20 tokens and Worlds 2022 Icon
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Five
- Reward: 60 Tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Seven
- Reward: 60 Tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Eight
- Reward: 20 tokens and 10 Win XP Boost
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Nine
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Ten
- Reward: 80 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence
- Cost: Tokens are free
Milestone Eleven
- Reward: 20 Tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twelve
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1250 Blue Essence
- Cost: Essence is free
Milestone Thirteen
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fourteen
- Reward: 20 tokens and "Cool Blue" Emote
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifteen
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Sixteen
- Reward: 20 tokens and "Let's Rock” Emote
- Cost: Emote is free
Milestone Seventeen
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Eighteen
- Reward: 20 tokens and 750 Orange Essence
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Nineteen
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty
- Reward: 80 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence
- Cost: Tokens are free
Milestone Twenty One
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Two
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb
- Cost: Orb is free
Milestone Twenty Three
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Four
- Reward: 20 tokens and “In My Grasp” Emote
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Five
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Six
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Eternals Capsule
- Cost: Capsule is free
Milestone Twenty Seven
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Eight
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Mystery Emote
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Twenty Nine
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty
- Reward: 80 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag
- Cost: Tokens are free
Milestone Thirty One
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Two
- Reward: 20 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Three
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Four
- Reward: 20 Tokens and 2500 Blue Essence
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Five
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Six
- Reward: 20 tokens and Fandom Emote
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Seven
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Eight
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Masterwork Chest & Key
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Thirty Nine
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty
- Reward: 80 tokens and 1x Eternals Capsule
- Cost: Tokens are free
Milestone Forty One
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Two
- Reward: 20 tokens and 20 Mythic Essence
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Three
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Four
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Five
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Six
- Reward: 20 tokens and 2022 Spirit Blossom Ward
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Seven
- Reward: 60 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Eight
- Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Master Work Chest & Key
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Forty Nine
- Reward: 20 tokens
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifty
- Reward: 60 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifty One
- Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifty Two
- Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifty Three
- Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission
- Cost: Premium
Milestone Fifty Four
- Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission
- Cost Premium
Milestone Fifty Five
- Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission
- Cost: Premium
The tokens that League of Legends players acquire over the course of the event can be used to purchase the Prestige edition of Spirit Blossom Master Yi which is one of the best rewards that the League of Legends developers are giving away during the celebration.
However, it’s important to note here that there will be another Prestige Edition skin launch which will be up for grabs later on in the event. Hence, players who are not looking to invest their hard-earned 2,000 League of Legends 2022 World Championship tokens on a Master Yi skin, can wait it out to see what the next Prestige cosmetic drop will be.
Infinite Pass Missions and Objective Points in League of Legends 2022 World Championship event
The “Infinite Pass” missions which in previous events were known as the Infinite Token mission will now be available to all players who have brought the premium track. It will reward players with 200 Event XP for every 200 objective points that players earn when completing all the events that the event has to offer.
Below is a list of how players will be able to earn Objective Points in the new League of Legends event
Game Mode: Summoner’s Rift (PVP)
- Objective Points in Loss: Four points per minute
- Objective Points in win: Six points per minute
Game Mode: Pick URF
- Objective Points in loss: Four points per minute
- Objective Points in win: Six points per minute
Game Mode: ARAM (Howling Abyss)
- Objective Points in loss: Four points per minute
- Objective Points in win: Six points per minute
Game Mode: TFT (All Modes)
- Objective Points in loss: Three points per minute
- Objective Points in win: Six points per minute
Game Mode: Summoner’s Rift (Co-op vs. AI)
- Objective Points in loss: One point per minute
- Objective Points in win: Two points per minute
Spirit Blossom missions in League of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship event
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship event will also contain Spirit Blossom missions which will boast branching storyline quests based on a storyline. These special missions will have their own requirements to complete but they are not all that hard to achieve.
Completing them will also grant Event XP to help complete the battle pass faster, instead of providing players with rewards. The Spirit Blossom missions will be running from October 6, 2022, at 3 PM CT and come to an end on November 15, 2022, at 1.59 AM CT
The Missions and Battle XP attained are as follows:
Mission: Dear Ma...
- Requirements: Deal 10,000 physical or true damage to Champions or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 Battle XP
Mission: There Were Three
- Requirements: Play a game as or with Ahri, Cassiopeia, Evelynn or Sett or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: Didn’t See That Coming
- Requirement: Get 25 vision score or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: The Pen is Mightier
- Requirement: Get 18 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points
- Reward: 450 Battle XP
Mission: Savin’ Souls
- Requirement: Heal 15,000 damage or Earn 600 objective points
- Reward: 600 Battle XP
Mission: Think I’m Lost
- Requirement: Deal 2,800 damage to turrets or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 Battle XP
Mission: Reflections
- Requirement: Get 35 crowd control score or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: Beautiful, Ain’t It
- Requirement: Play as a premade group or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 Battle XP
Mission: Close, But Still
- Requirement: Get 18 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points
- Reward: 450 battle XP
Misison: …So Far From Home
- Requirement: Deal 18,000 magic or true damage to champions or Earn 600 objective points
- Reward: 600 battle XP
Tales from the Rift missions in League of Legends 2022 World Championship event
Much like the Spirit Blossom missions the Tales from the Rift event too will feature objective-based branching storyline quests that League of Legends players will be able to try out. The theme for this set of missions will be based on the Halloween Bewitching skins.
The Tales from the Rift Mission Line will be available from October 20, 2022 at 3 PM CT and will run through November 15, 2022, at 1:59 AM CT.
Here is a list of all the missions and the Battle XP they net
Mission: Will There Be Ghosts There?
- Requirement: Play two games of ARAM or Pick URF or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: Tooth and Fang
- RequirementL Deal 20,000 magic damage to champions or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: False Alarm
- Requirement: Get 50 vision score or Earn 300 objective points
- Reward: 300 battle XP
Mission: Double, Double, Someone’s in Trouble
- Requirement: Get 40 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points
- Reward: 450 battle XP
Mission: A Spooky Spectacular
- Requirement: Play as or with Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko or Senna or Earn 600 objective points
- Reward: 600battle XP
League of Legends 2022 Worlds Event third mission set
The League of Legends developers are yet to provide any further details on the third mission that set to be a part of the Worlds event. However, what fans are aware of is the fact that the third League of Legends missions set will be available starting on November 3, 2022, at 3 PM CT and will run through the end of the event on November 15, 2022, at 1:59 AM CT.
The League of Legends mission set will net players 3,900 battle pass XP to help them have a much easier time with the milestone progressions of the pass.