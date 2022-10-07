League of Legends World Championship 2022 event: All battle pass missions, rewards, event dates, and more

League of Legends’ biggest international event is finally live and the 2022 Worlds Championship will be heading into its main group stages in just a few days’ time.

Along with the games, fans will also be able to look forward to the 2022 Worlds event which will net them some amazing loot and rewards. The event pass will contain both a free and paid track system and will feature a battle pass which will net players event-exclusive tokens, as well as, orbs blue essence, and more.

LoL Esports @lolesports



Which one was your favorite? After an action packed week to kick off #Worlds2022 , it's time to rewind and take a look back at the Top 10 Plays from the Play-In stage!Which one was your favorite? After an action packed week to kick off #Worlds2022, it's time to rewind and take a look back at the Top 10 Plays from the Play-In stage!Which one was your favorite? https://t.co/ETKQWWUzU4

There is indeed a lot to look forward to in the 2022 Worlds event this time around, as the celebration will be segregated into small individual events throughout the entirety of the competition.

Today’s guide will therefore go over the entire reward system in the League of Legends 2022 World Championship event, the missions that players will be required to complete, and the loot that they will receive as a result.

League of Legends 2022 Worlds event: Start time, end date, premium track price, and more

The 2022 Worlds event will be running from October 6, 2022, at 3 PM CT and come to an end on November 15, 2022, at 1.59 AM CT. To be able to get their hands on all the battle pass and event-exclusive rewards players will be required to get their hands on the premium track, which will come with a price tag of 1,650 RP.

Upon purchasing the premium track, League of Legends will immediately be rewarding players with four Worlds 2022 loot orbs, each of which will be containing a free skin shard along with 200 event-exclusive tokens.

Additionally, players will also be able to take part in “infinite token farming” missions if they purchase the premium battle pass.

Those who are opting for the League of Legends 2022 Worlds event bundle for 2,650 RP, will not only be able to get their hands on the original pass but obtain the brand new Spirit Blossom Master Yi Skin as well. As an added bonus, players who do not have the champion in their roster will obtain him along with the skin.

All pass rewards in League of Legends 2002 World Championship event

With the newly evolved event pass, players will be required to earn 400 LoL Event XP for each level of the battle pass, tho advance through the various tiers. Below is a liest of all the tiers/milestones and the rewards that it will net players:

Milestone Zero

Reward: 200tokens and 4x Worlds 2022 Loot Orbs

Cost: Premium

Milestone One

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Two

Reward: 80 tokens and 750 Orange Essence

Cost: Tokens are free

Milestone Three

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Four

Reward: 20 tokens and Worlds 2022 Icon

Cost: Premium

Milestone Five

Reward: 60 Tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Seven

Reward: 60 Tokens

60 Tokens Cost: Premium

Milestone Eight

Reward: 20 tokens and 10 Win XP Boost

Cost: Premium

Milestone Nine

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Ten

Reward: 80 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence

Cost: Tokens are free

Milestone Eleven

Reward: 20 Tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twelve

Reward: 20 tokens and 1250 Blue Essence

Cost: Essence is free

Milestone Thirteen

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fourteen

Reward: 20 tokens and "Cool Blue" Emote

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifteen

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Sixteen

Reward: 20 tokens and "Let's Rock” Emote

Cost: Emote is free

Milestone Seventeen

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Eighteen

Reward: 20 tokens and 750 Orange Essence

Cost: Premium

Milestone Nineteen

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty

Reward: 80 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence

Cost: Tokens are free

Milestone Twenty One

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Two

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb

Cost: Orb is free

Milestone Twenty Three

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Four

Reward: 20 tokens and “In My Grasp” Emote

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Five

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Six

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Eternals Capsule

Cost: Capsule is free

Milestone Twenty Seven

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Eight

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Mystery Emote

Cost: Premium

Milestone Twenty Nine

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty

Reward: 80 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag

Cost: Tokens are free

Milestone Thirty One

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Two

Reward: 20 tokens and 10 Mythic Essence

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Three

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Four

Reward: 20 Tokens and 2500 Blue Essence

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Five

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Six

Reward: 20 tokens and Fandom Emote

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Seven

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Eight

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Masterwork Chest & Key

Cost: Premium

Milestone Thirty Nine

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty

Reward: 80 tokens and 1x Eternals Capsule

Cost: Tokens are free

Milestone Forty One

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Two

Reward: 20 tokens and 20 Mythic Essence

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Three

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Four

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Loot Orb

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Five

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Six

Reward: 20 tokens and 2022 Spirit Blossom Ward

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Seven

Reward: 60 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Eight

Reward: 20 tokens and 1x Master Work Chest & Key

Cost: Premium

Milestone Forty Nine

Reward: 20 tokens

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifty

Reward: 60 tokens and 1x Worlds 2022 Grab Bag

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifty One

Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifty Two

Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifty Three

Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission

Cost: Premium

Milestone Fifty Four

Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission

Cost Premium

Milestone Fifty Five

Reward: 20 tokens and Repeatable Mission

Cost: Premium

The tokens that League of Legends players acquire over the course of the event can be used to purchase the Prestige edition of Spirit Blossom Master Yi which is one of the best rewards that the League of Legends developers are giving away during the celebration.

However, it’s important to note here that there will be another Prestige Edition skin launch which will be up for grabs later on in the event. Hence, players who are not looking to invest their hard-earned 2,000 League of Legends 2022 World Championship tokens on a Master Yi skin, can wait it out to see what the next Prestige cosmetic drop will be.

Infinite Pass Missions and Objective Points in League of Legends 2022 World Championship event

The “Infinite Pass” missions which in previous events were known as the Infinite Token mission will now be available to all players who have brought the premium track. It will reward players with 200 Event XP for every 200 objective points that players earn when completing all the events that the event has to offer.

Below is a list of how players will be able to earn Objective Points in the new League of Legends event

Game Mode: Summoner’s Rift (PVP)

Objective Points in Loss: Four points per minute

Objective Points in win: Six points per minute

Game Mode: Pick URF

Objective Points in loss: Four points per minute

Objective Points in win: Six points per minute

Game Mode: ARAM (Howling Abyss)

Objective Points in loss: Four points per minute

Objective Points in win: Six points per minute

Game Mode: TFT (All Modes)

Objective Points in loss: Three points per minute

Objective Points in win: Six points per minute

Game Mode: Summoner’s Rift (Co-op vs. AI)

Objective Points in loss: One point per minute

Objective Points in win: Two points per minute

Spirit Blossom missions in League of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship event

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship event will also contain Spirit Blossom missions which will boast branching storyline quests based on a storyline. These special missions will have their own requirements to complete but they are not all that hard to achieve.

Completing them will also grant Event XP to help complete the battle pass faster, instead of providing players with rewards. The Spirit Blossom missions will be running from October 6, 2022, at 3 PM CT and come to an end on November 15, 2022, at 1.59 AM CT

The Missions and Battle XP attained are as follows:

Mission: Dear Ma...

Requirements: Deal 10,000 physical or true damage to Champions or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 Battle XP

Mission: There Were Three

Requirements: Play a game as or with Ahri, Cassiopeia, Evelynn or Sett or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: Didn’t See That Coming

Requirement: Get 25 vision score or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: The Pen is Mightier

Requirement: Get 18 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points

Reward: 450 Battle XP

Mission: Savin’ Souls

Requirement: Heal 15,000 damage or Earn 600 objective points

Reward: 600 Battle XP

Mission: Think I’m Lost

Requirement: Deal 2,800 damage to turrets or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 Battle XP

Mission: Reflections

Requirement: Get 35 crowd control score or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: Beautiful, Ain’t It

Requirement: Play as a premade group or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 Battle XP

Mission: Close, But Still

Requirement: Get 18 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points

Reward: 450 battle XP

Misison: …So Far From Home

Requirement: Deal 18,000 magic or true damage to champions or Earn 600 objective points

Reward: 600 battle XP

Tales from the Rift missions in League of Legends 2022 World Championship event

Much like the Spirit Blossom missions the Tales from the Rift event too will feature objective-based branching storyline quests that League of Legends players will be able to try out. The theme for this set of missions will be based on the Halloween Bewitching skins.

The Tales from the Rift Mission Line will be available from October 20, 2022 at 3 PM CT and will run through November 15, 2022, at 1:59 AM CT.

Here is a list of all the missions and the Battle XP they net

Mission: Will There Be Ghosts There?

Requirement: Play two games of ARAM or Pick URF or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: Tooth and Fang

RequirementL Deal 20,000 magic damage to champions or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: False Alarm

Requirement: Get 50 vision score or Earn 300 objective points

Reward: 300 battle XP

Mission: Double, Double, Someone’s in Trouble

Requirement: Get 40 kills or assists or Earn 450 objective points

Reward: 450 battle XP

Mission: A Spooky Spectacular

Requirement: Play as or with Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko or Senna or Earn 600 objective points

Reward: 600battle XP

League of Legends 2022 Worlds Event third mission set

The League of Legends developers are yet to provide any further details on the third mission that set to be a part of the Worlds event. However, what fans are aware of is the fact that the third League of Legends missions set will be available starting on November 3, 2022, at 3 PM CT and will run through the end of the event on November 15, 2022, at 1:59 AM CT.

The League of Legends mission set will net players 3,900 battle pass XP to help them have a much easier time with the milestone progressions of the pass.

Poll : 0 votes