Gen.G vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on the first day of League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage is set to be a clash between the LCK champions Gen.G and the MSI winners RNG (Royal Never Give Up). This is a clash of champions, and both teams will go neck to neck in an intense battle.

Gen.G is arguably the best team in the world right now, with all their players in top form. RNG, on the other hand, had a few issues in terms of meta read, especially during the Play-ins stage of the tournament.

There is no doubt that fans will get to witness some really high-quality League of Legends when Gen.G and RNG clash at Worlds 2022.

Preview of Gen.G vs RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Gen.G's 2022 season at the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) has been quite good. The team has showcased strong performances in both the spring and the summer seasons and reached a level that no other team has surpassed.

During the 2022 Spring Split, Gen.G ended up losing the trophy to T1. However, once the Summer Split began, Gen.G left no stone unturned and even managed to win the finals against the same team with a score of 3-0.

There is no doubt that Gen.G plays by the books and is extremely methodical in how they approach games. The players compete with the utmost perfection, and their individual and teamfighting skills often surpass those of their opposition. Players like Chovy and Ruler have reached new heights and will not stop until they secure the World Championship title.

The only thing that can stop Gen.G from dominating at Worlds 2022 will be themselves. In other words, the team will only be in trouble if they start making misplays and fail to read the meta. However, considering how varied and deep the Worlds 2022 meta is, there is very little chance that Gen.G will opt for unconventional drafts.

RNG had a pretty up-and-down 2022 season in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), but they did win the Spring Split of the LPL. The team was able to win the MSI 2022 trophy as well.

However, the World Championship title has always eluded this team, and they usually falter whenever the Summer Split arrives. The story remained the same this year, and RNG barely scraped through to qualify for the World Championships.

There is no doubt that RNG is a strong team, and considering the meta right now, they certainly have potential. Xiaohu and Gala are in terrific form, and RNG is undoubtedly a strong contender for the title.

In terms of predictions, Gen.G will have the edge here, since RNG is a team that shines more in best-of-five games. The former should be able to grab the victory, but it might be a close game.

Head-to-head

RNG and Gen.G have faced each other only twice in professional League of Legends tournaments, and the former has grabbed the win in both those games.

Previous results

Previously, Gen.G faced T1 at the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split and won the match 3-0.

RNG, on the other hand, faced DFM in League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins and grabbed a 3-1 victory.

Worlds 2022 rosters

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Ruler

Lehends

RNG

Breathe

Wei

Xiaohu

Gala

Ming

Livestream details

RNG vs Gen.G will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 7, 2022 at 9:00 pm CDT.

