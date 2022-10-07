5 champions with the highest presence at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

The play-ins stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has officially concluded. A total of 89 different champions were picked during the play-ins stage as teams worked hard to figure out the most optimal meta for the tournament.

However, amongst those, there were five champions that had been quite impactful both in and out of the rift and thus had the highest presence (pick/ban) rate within the play-ins. They were mostly too strong to ignore and players felt that if they were not playing for their team, they deserved to remain on the bench.

It is, however, important to remember that just because these champions were impactful in the play-ins does not mean that they will also be the same in the Group Stages. The meta often shifts depending on the strength of the teams and players within them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Aatrox and 4 other champions with the highest presence rate at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

1) Aatrox

Aatrox has been the most prominent champion at Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

Aatrox has been the strongest champion up until now at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins stage. It seems like professional players feel that this champion is pretty much the counter to everything on the toplane. His utility in teamfights, including ability to deal damage while remaining healthy, is just way too broken right now.

As of now, Aatrox has a 95.7% presence rate with 24 picks and 21 bans. The champion also has a 70.8% winrate which is quite substantial. Players like Breathe, Impact, Kingen, Wunder, and Robo have played the champion extensively, and out of those everyone has over 60% winrate.

Amongst those players, Wunder and Kingen have 100% winrate, which is definitely a massive achievement in a tournament like Worlds 2022. In any case, it is safe to say that no matter what happens, Aatrox will continue to be a major pick that makes the difference at Worlds 2022.

2)Maokai

Maokai has become a meta pick after his mini rework (Image via Riot Games)

Maokai received a major rework just before patch 12.18 of League of Legends. The rework that he received was massive as he has become one of the biggest picks at Worlds 2022 play-ins stage.

In terms of stats, Maokai currently sits with a 74% presence rate with 15 wins and seven losses. He has been picked in a total of 22 games and banned in a total of 13 games.

As of now, players like Juhan and Inspired have found major success with the champion. The reason behind this is that Maokai is not just durable, but has a massive teamfight ultimate and can also be used for information gathering.

As such, he sort of fills into a variety of roles, and he will continue to be impactful in the main event as well.

3) Sejuani

Sejuani's utility continues to make her a top pick at Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

The third champion that had a lot of impact up until now at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is Sejuani. It has a total of 72% presence rate with eight wins and 11 losses. The champion has been picked 19 times and banned a total of 15 times.

The reason why Sejuani is so impactful is the same as Maokai. The champion is extremely tanky and has a massive teamfight ultimate that can lock down squishy champions very easily while also turning the tides of a fight in the blink of an eye.

She is also very flexible and can play in both the toplane as well as jungle. This is why players like Impact, Pyosik, and Wei have been using her quite extensively across Worlds 2022 play-ins.

4) Sylas

Sylas continues to dominate the midlane meta at League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

Sylas' impact at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins is not surprising as he has been strong even before the tournament. The champion has massive brawling potential and very good scaling.

He also has a really high skill ceiling, but the rewards for playing him properly are quite good. Therefore, professionals love Sylas and whenever he is in the meta, they pick him as much as possible.

In any case, as of Worlds 2022, Sylas has a 83% presence rate with 12 wins and six losses. He has a total of 18 picks and 21 bans so far, and the ban number will increase the more this tournament progresses.

Players like Xiaohu, Zeka, Tinowns, and Seiya have picked Sylas and managed to gather 100% win-rate in all their games.

5) Kalista

Kalista has become the most dominant ADC at League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

The final champion on this list is none other than the most dominant ADC in the current meta, Kalista. She is one of those champions who has either been banned in the first phase or picked as a first preference.

This is because Kalista has a massive lane presence and very few champions can deal with that level of dominance. She can burst down any ADC within seconds and her mobility makes it hard to catch her during teamfights.

As of now, Kalista has a 78.7% presence rate with only 7 picks and 30 bans. She has three wins and four losses, and is arguably one of the most impactful champions off the rift right now.

Most players are simply afraid to play against her at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and this will continue even in the main event.

