T1 vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on day 1 of round-robin stage 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between T1 and EDG. This match is exciting, considering it will be an encounter between South Korea and China.

Apart from that, EDG might be looking to take revenge against T1 after a humiliating loss in the first stage of the round-robin. However, the stakes of this match will depend on how things shape up for the rest of the day.

If T1 loses the match against Fnatic, this game might decide whether the former can qualify for the Quarterfinals or not. The same can be stated about EDG, considering whether the team wins or loses any of its previous games.

Preview of EDG vs T1 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2

Predictions

EDG made a slow start to League of Legends Worlds 2022. People expect this team to crush the competition in Group A as the defending champions. However, in the first match, EDG got humbled by T1, where the latter crushed the former in just 22 minutes.

Fortunately, EDG rectified its mistake and found the issues in the draft, leading the team to grab wins against Fnatic and Cloud9. However, in the game against Cloud9, EDG was also in a precarious situation but got bailed out simply because of the highly broken Yuumi and Sivir botlane.

In any case, while EDG has won 2 games, the team is not looking as clean. There are instances where players make mistakes about macro play but manage to come out on top based-off individual prowess.

As it happens, Scout and Viper are in terrific form and have been the key players in helping EDG push forward. Flandre has not looked that sharp and has been a point for weakness up until now.

T1, on the other hand, faltered a bit after the initial start against EDG. The team looked strong and felt like all of its issues had been resolved. Unfortunately, Fnatic gave T1 a reality check in the first half of the round-robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

The team showcased the same weakness that most casters and analysts have complained about throughout the year. T1's meta-read is very awkward, and the team tries to build what the players think is right.

This does not work against top teams, and hence it leads to some disastrous results. The worst part regarding this is that T1's players are more than capable of playing meta champions, but the team has a habit of underestimating its opponents most of the time.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, EDG is the one that should be grabbing this victory, as this time, the defending champions will come much more prepared.

Head-to-head

T1 and EDG have faced each other a total of 5 times in the past, where the former has grabbed four victories, while the latter only one.

Previous Results

EDG played against Fnatic in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

T1, on the other hand, faced Cloud9 in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed an easy victory.

Worlds 2022 roster

EDG

Flandre

Jiejie

Scout

Viper

Meiko

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Livestream details

T1 vs EDG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 13, 2022, at 7:00 PM CDT.

