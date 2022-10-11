League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 4 results: Rogue demolish Top Esports, NA go 0-9

The fourth day of League of Legends Worlds 2022 has officially come to an end. It was another eventful day with some brilliant games and one surprising result.

Rogue spectacularly demolished LPL second seed Top Esports and asserted massive dominance in Group C. Apart from that, North America's woes continue to pile up as all the teams from the region continue to remain winless. Currently, North American teams remain at Worlds 2022 with 0 wins and nine losses

G2 Esports showcased some improvements against JDG but eventually lost because of the highly broken Yuumi and Sivir botlane that the latter drafted.

Results, Standings and Team Overview after Day 4 at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before moving further, it is first important to provide the full table after Day 4 of the Group Stages at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Group A Team Matches Played Wins Losses EDG 3 2 1 Fnatic 3 2 1 T1 3 2 1 Cloud9 3 0 3

Group B Team Matches Played Wins Losses JDG 3 3 0 DWG KIA 3 2 1 G2 Esports 3 1 2 Evil Geniuses 3 0 3

Group C Team Matches Played Wins Losses Rogue 3 3 0 DRX 3 2 1 Top Esports 3 1 2 GAM Esports 3 0 3

Group D Team Matches Played Wins Losses RNG 3 3 0 Gen.G 3 2 1 CTBC Flying Oyster 3 1 2 100 Thieves 3 0 3

In Group B, things are shaping up quite nicely since JDG is already sitting with a massive lead. However, things can get complicated between G2 Esports and DAMWON KIA, depending on how things turn out in the second stage of the round-robin.

The performance by G2 Esports against JDG was quite good, and if the team can keep that up, it can defeat DAMWON KIA. Evil Geniuses might also have a chance to upset either of the three teams above it, which can completely change the outcome of the group in an instant.

In Group C, things have also taken a surprising turn in League of Legends Worlds 2022. Rogue is currently dominating everyone and has already crushed the strongest teams within the same group.

Rogue's win over Top Esports is something that nobody expected, but it seems like the team has found a secret formula for success that no one else can crack. Comp and Trymbi are in terrific form and have been annihilating the likes of Jackeylove and Deft within Group C.

If Rogue can keep up this performance in the second stage of the round-robin, then the team will start oozing with even more confidence that can take this squad all the way. However, while Rogue is winning, things are becoming difficult for Top Esports and DRX.

The League of Legends LPL second seed is looking very shaky and might end up crashing out of the tournament in the Group Stage itself. If this happens, then it will be a massive blow to China as a region.

Lastly, Group D is probably the only group looking done and dusted. RNG is dominating everyone else and looks like a proper contender for League of Legends Worlds 2022. Gen.G is looking a bit shaky, but there is no doubt that the team will shine in the Quarterfinals onwards.

Even though China, Korea, and Europe are fighting tooth and nail, North America is falling behind even more. None of the North American teams have gotten even one win, which is embarrassing.

Right now, most fans feel that the only thing that a North American team might do is win a game in either Group A or Group B and end up upsetting a major region. This is because the chances of making it to the playoff phase are impossible for either Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, or the 100 Thieves.

