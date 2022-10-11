League of Legends patch 12.20 preview: Rammus buffs, Aatrox nerfs, Blitzcrank adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.20 is scheduled to arrive next week. Riot Games will be looking to introduce a fair bit of changes to the champion meta as the game slowly approaches its pre-season period.

The developers have provided fans with a small glimpse of the patch preview, which highlights some of the champions that are expected to receive changes in the upcoming update.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp.



Some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming update are the buffs that will be making their way to Rammus, as well as nerfs that Aatrox will be receiving.

Riot Phroxzon stated in a recent tweet:

“Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others on the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp. Aatrox is still too strong after Eclipse changes, so tapping him down.”

Apart from that, there will be a fair number of changes to other champions as the League of Legends developers look to bring more tweaks to the existing champion meta.

League of Legends patch 12.20 preview

Before moving to the list of champions on the update list, it is important to note here that the names mentioned are tentative. They may not reflect entirely on the official patch that is due next week.

Riot Games will first try out the changes on the League of Legends PBE test servers. It will make subsequent tweaks to them before deciding to ship them with the official update.

Without further ado, here is the League of Legends 12.20 champion update list:

1) Champion Buffs

Jayce

Wukong (top)

Gwen

Evelynn

Ziggs

Rammus

Wukong has been struggling in the top lane meta for quite some time now. Riot Games might look to restore his effectiveness back in the lane with the upcoming 12.20 update.

Gwen will also be receiving some buffs, and she might just make her way back to the competitive meta with the new update.

2) Champion Nerfs

Sett

Aatrox

Maokai

Maokai has been one of the most difficult picks to deal with since his recent buffs made him one of the most potent picks for the jungle as well as the support role. Fortunately, he will be receiving some nerfs in the upcoming patch.

3) Champion Adjustments

Elise (Q range quality of life)

Blitzcrank (Support vs Jungle)

4) System Nerfs

Lethal Tempo

Frozen heart

5) System buffs

Mortal Reminder

Sterak’s Gage

6) System Adjustments

Demonic Embrace

League of Legends patch 12.20 is scheduled to go live next week. It will be one of the few patches to hit the game right before the pre-season 13 changes take over.

It will be quite interesting to see how the new jungle changes that Riot Games is planning will play out in the new season.

