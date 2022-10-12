League of Legends patch 12.20 pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.20 is due to arrive next week, and Riot Games have recently provided fans with a glimpse of some of the things that they can expect to see in the new update.

With the MOBA title slowly inching towards its preseason period, the developers will soon start making drastic changes around the Rift. But for now, the upcoming patch will hope to deal with some outliers and introduce certain balance changes to a few champions in the game.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Full 12.20! Buffs to a few languishing champions and nerfs to Sett mid, Aatrox and Maokai. Aiming for power neutral for Sett top.



Making FH more of a damage deviation for fighters, Demonic slightly worse (but still good) as a 1 item splash for tanks (Zac, Amumu,e tc.) Full 12.20! Buffs to a few languishing champions and nerfs to Sett mid, Aatrox and Maokai. Aiming for power neutral for Sett top. Making FH more of a damage deviation for fighters, Demonic slightly worse (but still good) as a 1 item splash for tanks (Zac, Amumu,e tc.) https://t.co/dk8rFvrwn3

In a recent tweet, Riot's Phroxzon (Lead Designer) stated that League of Legends patch 12.20 would be introducing:

“Buffs to a few languishing champions and nerfs to Sett mid, Aatrox, and Maokai. Aiming for power neutral for Sett top. Making FH more of a damage deviation for fighters, Demonic slightly worse (but still good) as a 1 item splash for tanks (Zac, Amumu, etc.).”

The buffs to both Rammus and Evelynn will be one of the biggest highlights of this update, alongside the nerfs to Sett and Maokai.

League of Legends patch 12.20 complete pre-notes

Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note here that all of these pre-notes are tentative and may not arrive alongside the final patch update. Riot Games will first test them out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them off with the final update later next week.

Hence, players might find a fair bit of disparity between the pre-notes and the official League of Legends 12.20 update.

1) Champion Buffs

Jayce

Melee W Mana Restore: 6/8/10/12/14/16 >>> 10/12/14/16/18/20

Bonus AR/MR: 5/15/25/35 >>> 5/15/25/35 (+7.5% bonus AD)

Wukong (Top)

R AD Ratio per Cast: 220% >>> 275%

Gwen

Q Damage Per Snip: 10-26 >>> 10-30

Q Final Snip Damage: 60-140 > 60-160

Evelynn

Q Marked Bonus Damage: 10-50 > 15-55

W Charm Duration: 1-2s > 1-2.25s

Ziggs

Q Damage: 85-285 > 95-295

Rammus

W Self Slow: Removed

R Speed: 105% of original MS >>> 110% of original MS

2) Champion Nerfs

Sett

MR: 32 >>> 28

P Regen: 0.25/0.5/1/2 >>> 0.15/0.5/1/2

Right Punch B AD Ratio: 50% >>> 55%

Aatrox

P Heal: 100% of damage dealt >>> 80% of damage dealt

Maokai

P Healing: 4.5-12% of max health >>> 4-10% of max health

R CD: 120-80s > 120-100s

3) Champion Adjustments

Elise

Q Range QOL Q Cast Range: 625 >>>575

Target's Hitbox Center >>> Target's Hitbox Edge

Blitzcrank (Supp vs Jg)

P Shield: 30% Max mana >>> 15-45% Max Mana, scaling with champ lvl

Q Damage: 105/155/205/255/305 >>>105/150/195/240/285,

W Monster Damage: 60-180 >>> 60-220

E Damage: 200% tAD (+25% AP) >>> 175% tAD (+25% AP)

E Bonus Monster Dmg: 150% tAD (+125% AP) >>> 175% tAD (+125% AP),

E[NEW]: Monsters and Minions are now occasionally sent to the moon when overkilled

4) System Buffs

Mortal Reminder

AAs to Trigger GW:3 >>> 2

Sterak's Gage

Bonus AD: 45% base AD >>> 50% base AD

Shield Amount: 75% bonus HP >>> 80% bonus HP

Decay Time: 3.75s >>> 4.5s

5) System Nerfs

Lethal Tempo

Capstone Bonus AA Range: 50/75 (melee/ranged) >>> 50 for all

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2700 — Armor: 80 >>> 90

Rock Solid Base Reduction: 7>>> 5

6) System Adjustments

Demonic Embrace

Health: 450 >>> 350

AP: 60 >>> 75

Ranged Burn Damage: 1% > 0.8% Max Health

League of Legends patch 12.20 is set to drop next week on October 19, 2022, and will be one of the last patch updates before the game's pre-season officially goes live.

Poll : 0 votes