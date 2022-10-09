League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 2 standings and results: Fnatic demolish T1, JDG defeat DAMWON KIA

The second day of the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 came to an end. It was another exciting day filled with surprises, shocking results, and highly entertaining games.

However, amongst all the matches, the most fascinating one has to be the fact that Fnatic demolished T1 with style, thereby creating authority over the standings in Group A. The second biggest result was the LPL champions, JDG, defeating DAMWON KIA in arguably the most exciting match at Worlds 2022 so far.

Apart from that, Rogue showcased dominance as well, with the LEC champions destroying DRX mercilessly.

Results, standings, and team overview after Day 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before moving forward, it is important to first provide the standings after Day 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Group A Team Matches Played Wins Losses Fnatic 2 2 0 EDG 2 1 1 T1 2 1 1 Cloud9 2 0 2

Group B Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses JDG 2 2 0 DAMWON KIA 2 1 1 G2 Esports 2 1 1 Evil Geniuses 2 0 2

Group C Team Matches Played Wins Losses Rogue 1 1 0 Top Esports 1 1 0 DRX 1 0 1 GAM Esports 1 0 1

Group D Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses CTBC Flying Oyster 1 1 0 RNG 1 1 0 100 Thieves 1 0 1 Gen.G 1 0 1

Thus, Group A is shaping up to be really interesting at League of Legends Worlds 2022 as of now. Fnatic's win over T1 means that the predictions that people had before the tournament have been completely thrown out of the window.

In fact, with the way that Fnatic demolished T1, European fans can have a lot of confidence that the former can do the same against EDG as well. There is no doubt that Fnatic is looking strong and is playing as a team, something that had been missing for quite a long time.

Upset and Hylissang are in the form of their lives and Humanoid seems to be finally back to his former self. Razork is playing quite well too and has become a really great jungler who fascilitates the rest of the team.

Group B might look similar to Group A as of now, but things will return to normal once the next set of matches are played. In Group B, JDG and DAMWON KIA will be the teams that make it out at the end as G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses look really subpar.

In the match between JDG and DAMWON KIA, fans got to witness the best game so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022. In fact, that one match showcased just why these two teams are held to such high regard.

G2 Esports may have won against Evil Geniuses, but that will not be enough in the end. The scoreline might say that it was a one-sided affair, but G2 Esports' early game was quite messy and the overall macro of the team was subpar.

In Group C, the LEC champions Rogue have stepped up in style by taking out DRX in dominating fashion. That game was a pleasure to watch from a neutral point of view as Comp, Larssen, and Odoamne showcased some of the best performances in the 2022 season.

In short, LCK is currently looking quite average as the teams from the region have not yet caught up to the meta. Every LCK team has shown some form of weakness so far that can be exploited by both LPL and European teams.

LPL teams are showing no major weaknesses as of now and it will be interesting to see how others counter them. JDG and Top Esports especially are looking quite dominant and unbeatable.

In fact, the thing that makes JDG very frustrating to play against is that this team looks like it is about to lose, but ends up finding the perfect fight, taking the win at the end. It is almost as if JDG loves to give its opponents a false sense of security.

Unfortunately, they will not be tested in Group B as neither DAMWON KIA nor G2 Esports have what it takes to beat the LPL champion. However, in Group C, Rogue might be able to challenge Top Esports and hand the latter their first defeat at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

