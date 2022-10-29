T1 vs JDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first semi-final match of League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to take place between T1 and JDG.

Since the two giants are competing for a place in the finals, this encounter is expected to be one of the best matches of the entire tournament. Some fans even refer to it as the true finals since they feel whoever wins will ultimately take home the trophy.

T1 have been the best-performing LCK team so far, while JDG are the only remaining hope for the LPL. The battle between the two teams will be an intense one that nobody will be willing to miss.

Preview of T1 vs JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-finals

Predictions

JDG, have so far been brilliant in League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team came into the tournament as one of the favorites and lived up to the hype.

Their two key players, 369 and Kanavi, have been in terrific form, and it is safe to say that they are doing exactly what everyone expected before the start of the tournament. 369 is one of the best carry toplaners in the entire world, and it is almost impossible to win the lane against him.

Meanwhile, JDG's entire roster plays in perfect harmony and has showcased some of the highest-quality League of Legends play so far within the tournament.

JDG have defeated the likes of DAMWON KIA, Rogue, and G2 Esports on their way to the semi-finals. They have proven multiple times that no matter the challenge, they will prevail in the end.

Having said that, the challenge that JDG will face today is unlike any other.

Many people doubted T1 heading into Worlds 2022 due to their loss to Gen.G in the finals of the League of Legends LCK. Many felt that the team had reached their limits and that it would be hard to progress any further.

However, what many failed to consider was that T1 reached the finals of the LCK quite convincingly. In fact, they did so with the same team that was undefeated in the LCK 2022 Spring Split. As it happened, once Worlds 2022 began, the squad showed everyone that they had made a mistake counting them out.

The meta favored T1 massively. The team demolished the likes of EDG, Fnatic, and Cloud9 with ease to reach the quarterfinals. They also defeated RNG, the champions of MSI 2022, to book a semi-final spot.

In terms of predictions, this is a very hard one, as both teams are equally capable of securing victory. However, in terms of overall strength, T1 probably have an edge over JDG.

Based on this factor, T1 will likely win with a 3-2 scoreline in the first semi-final match at Worlds 2022.

Head-to-head

T1 and JDG have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

T1 previously faced RNG in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 quarterfinals and grabbed an easy 3-0 victory.

JDG, on the other hand, faced Rogue in the same tournament and also ended up winning 3-0.

Worlds 2022 roster

JDG

369

Kanavi

Yagao

Hope

Missing

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Livestream details

The JDG vs T1 match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 29, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT.

