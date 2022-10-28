The world of esports and gaming has witnessed significant growth in the last decade, with titles in a variety of unique genres taking over the world's gaming communities. FPS titles like CS: GO, Call of Duty, Valorant, and MOBA titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends have majorly contributed to shaping the world's gaming ecosystem.

Over the course of time, these games have amassed communities of their own, with each witnessing the emergence of several young talents. Rohan "RohanGod" Sharma, a 22-year-old gamer and Twitch streamer from Texas, USA, is one such individual who has earned a name for himself by achieving the highest possible rank in a few of the most popular and competitive games in the world.

Through his efforts over the years, RohanGod has managed to become the first and only individual to achieve the top rank in all four of Riot Games' video game titles for the PC audience, namely - Challenger in League of Legends, Radiant in Valorant, Challenger in Teamfight Tactics, and Master in Legends of Runeterra.

Rohan "RohanGod" Sharma talks about his achievements in Riot Games titles like League of Legends, Valorant, and more

Rohan @RohanGod_ Challenger League of Legends, Radiant VALORANT, Challenger TFT, Masters Legends of Runeterra. The FIRST and ONLY person in HISTORY to achieve the HIGHEST RANK on ALL 4 Riot Games main titles. The Avatar of Riot Games. Challenger League of Legends, Radiant VALORANT, Challenger TFT, Masters Legends of Runeterra. The FIRST and ONLY person in HISTORY to achieve the HIGHEST RANK on ALL 4 Riot Games main titles. The Avatar of Riot Games. https://t.co/HbPH7btI5C

In a conversation with Adarsh J Kumar of Sportskeeda Esports, Rohan "RohanGod" Sharma talked about his life as an avid gamer, detailing some of his biggest achievements. He also shared his thoughts on Riot Games' approach towards their games and his expectations for the future of Valorant.

Q: You are known for spending your time grinding for the highest rank in a variety of popular games. What initially got you into gaming as a child?

RohanGod: I just had fun with games. I would watch my brother play Call of Duty on our computer when I was seven and that's what kind of started it all.

Q: You’ve grinded your way to the top ranks in several games now. Walk us through some of the games you enjoy playing the most, and some of your biggest achievements.

RohanGod: One of the games that I had the most fun playing was Call of Duty during its prime; Black Ops 2 was the most fun I've ever had with a game. I've enjoyed every game I've played and I've only played games that I genuinely have fun playing. But if I could list my top three, it would be Black Ops 2 at 1, League of Legends at 2, and finally, Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion pack.

Q: What are some of the games that you currently have your focus on?

RohanGod: Valorant, for sure. However, since Overwatch 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are coming out soon, both games are on my radar. But for now, it's Valorant.

It took him nearly 500 days to complete the challenge, but he's not done yet... This is @RohanGod_ , the first gamer to ever achieve the highest rank in 3 Riot Games. Radiant in Valorant, Challengers in League of Legends, and Challengers in TFT.It took him nearly 500 days to complete the challenge, but he's not done yet... This is @RohanGod_, the first gamer to ever achieve the highest rank in 3 Riot Games. Radiant in Valorant, Challengers in League of Legends, and Challengers in TFT. It took him nearly 500 days to complete the challenge, but he's not done yet... https://t.co/46QWqKaqRx

Q: You play a diverse set of games, each of which has its own technicalities to master. How do you manage to ascend to the top ranks in all of them?

RohanGod: That's probably the most common question I've received overall, but I don't really know. People always ask me what my secret is, or how I manage to do it. But I genuinely don't have an answer to it. I don't do anything special, I don't really practice or train, I don't look at guides.

I kind of just queue up in the ranked mode in whatever game I'm playing and before you know it, I'm at the top.

Q: Out of all your remarkable achievements in gaming, which one would you consider the most taxing?

RohanGod: I think hitting Challenger in League of Legends is by far the most difficult achievement on my list. League of Legends and MOBA in general is the hardest genre in gaming. League of Legends is definitely the toughest game I've played.

Q: You’ve played a variety of different Riot Games titles. What is it that you like about them in particular?

RohanGod: Riot just makes really good games, in general. As I mentioned earlier, I only play games that I genuinely enjoy. It just so happens that Riot has made four really good games in four completely different genres. I don't know if any other game developer has accomplished that. Their games are definitely incredible.

Challenger in TFT took about a month and a half Radiant in Valorant took him 500 games and 5 monthsChallenger in League took him 350 games and 3 monthsChallenger in TFT took about a month and a half https://t.co/4IkNsjQTKG

Q: Riot Games' upcoming title, Project L, is a fighting game based on League of Legends. What are your thoughts on the project, and will you be aiming to reach the top in that game as well?

RohanGod: I'm partially excited, but I'm partially dreading it because I've never played a single second of a fighting game and I am going to be going for the highest rank you can get in that. So that will definitely be a difficult learning process. But I am looking forward to it, I welcome the challenge.

Q: How many hours on average do you spend playing Valorant and all the other games that you enjoy?

RohanGod: I generally play whatever is most fun. I don't restrict myself to one game. If there's two or three games that I'm currently playing that are very fun, I'm not going to restrict myself to just one of them.

But I don't usually play in extreme amounts unless I'm specifically grinding for a rank. Sometimes I don't even play games every day, but when I do, I rarely exceed two to five hours of playing a day, unless I'm streaming.

Q: Do you like the direction in which Riot Games is taking Valorant?

RohanGod: I think the LANs are really cool, especially the stage design. I haven't attended any of the major Valorant tournaments yet but I definitely will when they're in America. The stage design, especially, is incredible all the time.

Q: You have a Twitch channel with over 3K followers. How has your Twitch journey been and would you be considering a full time career as a streamer?

RohanGod: That's what I'm currently trying to do. I'm trying to stream and create content full time. But it's been a bit of a bumpy road because of internet issues. I'm working on resolving them and I'm pretty sure I'll be able to fix it up soon.

Q: You have proven your abilities in every single game you've played. However, what is it that stops you from going pro?

RohanGod: Just the general lifestyle and the way I play games. I mainly play for fun, which catches a lot of people off-guard because I'm at the highest rank in a dozen games. But I really do only play for fun, and that has really been shown on my streams because I mess around and troll all the time.

Even beyond that, the pro lifestyle just doesn't appeal to me. I don't like grinding. I rarely ever grind. But obviously, to be a top-tier pro, you would need to play like 12 hours a day.

Q: You are still quite young. Given the opportunity, would you consider choosing a career as a pro esports player?

RohanGod: I won't say never, because maybe things will change. As of now, I wouldn't. But possibly in the future, I may, if I find a game I enjoy enough to the point where I wouldn't mind sitting down and practicing it for 10 hours a day. It's not completely out of the window.

